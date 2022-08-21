Chelsea Blues mulling Maguire move if Fofana deal falls through

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Harry Maguire as part of a trade deal after Manchester United inquired about Christian Pulisic, although the Old Trafford captain is not known to be for sale.

Chelsea are looking for a defensive boost after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left on free transfers following Roman Abramovich’s forced sale of the club. Their main target is Wesley Fofana, but two applications were rejected.

As Leicester prepare for an improved £80m price tag for the 22-year-old, who was expected to be ruled out of Saturday’s game against Southampton, they are reluctant to part ways with the Frenchman.

If Fofana’s offer fails, Chelsea could return to United. Maguire was widely criticized last season as his team struggled for sixth place and the new campaign began with consecutive defeats that left his side at the bottom of the table. But Erik ten Hag confirmed him as captain in July and Chelsea will no doubt be even more disappointed if they make a new approach.