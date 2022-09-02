Chelsea Blues fun ends with Aubameyang and Zakaria deals

Chelsea ended a fast-paced transfer window with the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, ​​reuniting the striker with Thomas Tuchel, under whom he flourished at Borussia Dortmund. The London club have also solidified in midfield thanks to the loan of Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

Aubameyang’s deal was valued at €14m (£12m) and Chelsea’s entry fee costs under new co-owner Todd Boly were over £250m. Left-back Marcos Alonso left by mutual agreement, clearing the way for himself to move in the opposite direction of Barcelona.

“I’m honored to be part of this team and I can’t wait to get started,” Aubameyang said. “I have unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s nice to be back and very exciting.”

It was a hectic summer with Boeli, as sporting director, casting nets all over the place, trying to make his mark after taking over from Roman Abramovich and reshaping the roster in favor of Tuchel, especially after Antonio left for free transfers. Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen. The centre-backs moved to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively after Chelsea failed to offer them new contracts while Abramovich was under UK government sanctions.

Chelsea have spent heavily on bolstering their central defence, signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £33.8m and Wesley Fofan from Leicester for £75m. A belated £77.5m bid for RB Leipzig’s Josko Guardiola was rejected and the Croatia international extended his contract until 2027 on Thursday. “Retweet and let everyone know: Josko Guardiol is staying,” Leipzig announced. Chelsea might try again for him.

Aubameyang returned to London, where he played for Arsenal – a blazing four years before collapsing spectacularly in the first half of last season – and he’s back with Tuchel. The manager kept him for two seasons until the summer of 2017 in Dortmund and maintained a great relationship with him, describing him as “a bit crazy, but a nice crazy”. Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 games under Tuchel in all competitions.

Tuchel sanctioned the return of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Internazionale in June and he was looking for more flexible and mobile options beforehand, signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling for £50m. Aubameyang adds even more, he can operate both in the center and on the left. Tuchel can also summon Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, among others.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona at the very end of last season’s winter window after manager Mikel Arteta ousted him from Arsenal. Until the end of the campaign, he scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for the club. This time around, the 33-year-old has barely made any appearances, making only one brief appearance off the bench when coach Javi Hernandez lent his summer contracts to Robert Lewandowski and Rafinha.

Aubameyang and his family were the victims of an armed robbery at their home in Barcelona over the weekend. The thugs attacked Aubameyang, injuring his jaw, an injury that could have delayed his Chelsea debut.

Tuchel was keen on a new midfielder, and amid a flurry of bids for several players, he moved on to Zakaria, the 25-year-old Swiss international who joined Juventus in January from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Chelsea have the option to make the loan permanent at the end of the season.