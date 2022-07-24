type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Chelsea Blues don't want to let Azpilicueta go cheap
SportsFOOTBALL

Chelsea Blues don’t want to let Azpilicueta go cheap

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


Thomas Tuchel said he understood César Azpilicueta’s desire to join Barcelona but added that Chelsea would not let the defender leave due to a price cut.

Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, but Tuchel said the Spanish club’s assessment of the striker is not in line with Chelsea’s.

Chelsea ready to sign Jules Kunde after beating Barcelona

Read more

“It’s a difficult question because I’m not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said. “At some point, it’s about what we want. I compared how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and about the same age. I understand [Azpilicueta] maybe at the same level, but Barcelona don’t see him at that level.

“I told him this… which I understand on a personal and career level. But I’m not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a Chelsea manager who wants to do his best for Chelsea. He doesn’t like it, but he understands.”

Chelsea, who finished third last season, will kick off their new campaign with a trip to Everton on 6 August.

Previous articleRussia and Ukraine trade blows as the fighting moves south.
Next articleMichelle Obama will release a new book this fall called ‘The Light We Carry’.

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Monkeypox has ‘diverse mechanisms for spread’: Expert

closer Video Monkeypox expert: This virus has 'various' modes of transmission UCLA...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Florida attorney took home the top prize in the 2022 Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

off Video What Made America Great: The Words and Wisdom of American...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

No. 1: Arsenal

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 5th...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

West Hammers agree to pay £30.5m for Skamacca

West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Top ten translations in terms of price / quality ratio in this window

Paulo Dybala (Juventus-Roma, free)With so many big names...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Uncertainty overshadows Ten Hag’s pre-season at Manchester United

Uncertainty about Ronaldo and De Jong vexed Ten...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News