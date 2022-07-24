Chelsea Blues don’t want to let Azpilicueta go cheap

Thomas Tuchel said he understood César Azpilicueta’s desire to join Barcelona but added that Chelsea would not let the defender leave due to a price cut.
Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, but Tuchel said the Spanish club’s assessment of the striker is not in line with Chelsea’s.
“It’s a difficult question because I’m not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said. “At some point, it’s about what we want. I compared how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and about the same age. I understand [Azpilicueta] maybe at the same level, but Barcelona don’t see him at that level.
“I told him this… which I understand on a personal and career level. But I’m not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a Chelsea manager who wants to do his best for Chelsea. He doesn’t like it, but he understands.”
Chelsea, who finished third last season, will kick off their new campaign with a trip to Everton on 6 August.