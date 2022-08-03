type here...
Chelsea Blues are waiting for Cucurella and start talks with De Jong

Chelsea are close to signing Mark Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for £52.5m, with 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colville set to move in the opposite direction.

Cucurella, who was Manchester City’s target, has already agreed on personal terms and the imminent arrival of the Spanish defender will be a significant boost for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to rebuild Chelsea’s defence.

However, Brighton, whose hunt for a new left-back failed with moves to Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Porto’s Zaida Sanusi, did not make it easy for Tuchel to sign the former Getafe player. The South Coast club are under little financial pressure from the sale and have made it clear that the deal for Cucurella is contingent on whether they bolster their defensive capabilities.

Chelsea were reluctant to sell Colville, who is one of the top prospects in their academy, and initially told Brighton they were only willing to loan the defender to them.

However, this arrangement did not sit well with Brighton and negotiations are ongoing between the clubs for a permanent deal with Colville. Chelsea, who have approached Barcelona about a deal with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, are expected to insist on a buyout clause in the youngster’s contract.

Chelsea have signed a £20m deal for Aston Villa striker Karni Chukwuemeka. Photograph: Rebecca Naden/Reuters

The deal will be seen as a win for both parties. In Colville, who made an impression on loan at Huddersfield last season, Brighton are getting one of the most interesting young players in the country. As for Chelsea, who after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger want to bolster their defence, they are looking to sign a player who was one of the Premier League’s breakout stars last season.

Cucurella, who is expected to sign a six-year deal, has attracted attention since joining Brighton last season. The 24-year-old was expected to join City but the champions refused to pay the price Brighton was asking, opening the door for Chelsea.

Tuchel, who has been chasing the left-back, admires Cucurella’s strong defense, technique and threat in the final third. The former Barcelona youth product will compete with Ben Chilwell at left-back and left-back, although they have the opportunity to play on the same team – Tuchel also sees Cucurella as a good option at left centre-back.

