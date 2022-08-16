type here...
FOOTBALL

Chelsea Blues are close to signing young Inter midfielder Casadei.

By printveela editor

Chelsea are close to winning the race for highly regarded Internazionale midfielder Cesare Casadei. Nice are also targeting Casadei, but Chelsea are known to be pushing to sign the 19-year-old this week. They have had two bids turned down and their third bid is expected to be successful, which could be worth up to £12m.

The pursuit of Casadei is further evidence of Chelsea’s determination to keep young talent on their roster. This summer they signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from the Chicago Fire and midfielder Karni Chukwuemeka, also 18, from Aston Villa for £20m. They are interested in Palmeiras prodigy Endrique, although many of the top clubs in Europe are courting the Brazilian.

It is not yet clear if Chelsea are planning to move Casadei to their first team immediately. Thomas Tuchel has many opponents in midfield, so Casadei could have been placed in the development team at first. The alternative would be to send him back on loan to Serie A.

However, Chelsea need to make plans to upgrade their midfield. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho’s contracts expire next year. Kante scored during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but the Frenchman, 31, faces another sideline following a hamstring injury.

It is also known that Chelsea are considering buying Everton winger Anthony Gordon, but Everton are adamant that the 21-year-old is not for sale. Frank Lampard, Everton manager, is a big fan of the academy product and is determined not to lose it. Newcastle and Tottenham have also set their sights on Gordon, but his club are keen to sign him on a new long-term deal.

Chelsea have already spent big money on their first team this summer, signing Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mark Cucurella, but they are set to sign more. They are after Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofan and are continuing talks with Barcelona over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

FA investigates Tuchel’s comments that ‘Chelsea have problems with referee’

Read more

Signing Aubameyang would have increased Chelsea’s attacking options following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The former Arsenal striker, who moved to Spain in January, maintained a productive relationship with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Barça, who are trying to finalize the signing of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, may be forced to sell Aubameyang due to financial problems. They have spent huge sums on new players and are looking to raise funds through sales and Chelsea are looking to beat Manchester United by signing De Jong.

Chelsea are expected to loan Callum Hudson-Odoi. Newcastle, Leicester, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in the winger.

