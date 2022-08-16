Chelsea Blues are close to signing young Inter midfielder Casadei.

Chelsea are close to winning the race for highly regarded Internazionale midfielder Cesare Casadei. Nice are also targeting Casadei, but Chelsea are known to be pushing to sign the 19-year-old this week. They have had two bids turned down and their third bid is expected to be successful, which could be worth up to £12m.

The pursuit of Casadei is further evidence of Chelsea’s determination to keep young talent on their roster. This summer they signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from the Chicago Fire and midfielder Karni Chukwuemeka, also 18, from Aston Villa for £20m. They are interested in Palmeiras prodigy Endrique, although many of the top clubs in Europe are courting the Brazilian.

It is not yet clear if Chelsea are planning to move Casadei to their first team immediately. Thomas Tuchel has many opponents in midfield, so Casadei could have been placed in the development team at first. The alternative would be to send him back on loan to Serie A.

However, Chelsea need to make plans to upgrade their midfield. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho’s contracts expire next year. Kante scored during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but the Frenchman, 31, faces another sideline following a hamstring injury.

It is also known that Chelsea are considering buying Everton winger Anthony Gordon, but Everton are adamant that the 21-year-old is not for sale. Frank Lampard, Everton manager, is a big fan of the academy product and is determined not to lose it. Newcastle and Tottenham have also set their sights on Gordon, but his club are keen to sign him on a new long-term deal.