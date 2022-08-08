type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Chelsea Azpilicueta admitted that he was thinking about leaving...
SportsFOOTBALL

Chelsea Azpilicueta admitted that he was thinking about leaving Barcelona

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted he considered leaving Chelsea last season until he decided to “stay at my house” after the turmoil that ushered in a new era under Todd Boli.

The Chelsea captain signed a two-year contract extension last week after talks with Barcelona to return to Spain. His previous contract was due to expire this summer, although Chelsea activated a 12-month extension clause and the club’s former owners offered a new one-year deal.

Azpilicueta considered leaving Stamford Bridge after winning the Club World Cup in February, adding to his Chelsea trophy collection. But the sanctions imposed on the club, which led to the sale of Roman Abramovich, forced the 32-year-old to change his mind.

Yes, there have been conversations [with Barcelona]”, said the defender. “After the Club World Cup, where I became the only player to win all the trophies, I felt it was time to come back. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to remain committed to the club. I never did anything against of your club.

“We had private conversations where I said everything. We had players leaving, and in 10 years I never got into a situation on the transfer market. It was different. I was a free agent for a while and who knows what could have happened in that time. I decided to remain silent because I think there is already enough noise around me. I didn’t want to make things worse because I wanted to focus on my game.”

Azpilicueta believes that his form deteriorated towards the end of last season, not because of uncertainty about the future, but because he regularly played as full-back Thomas Tuchel. “It was a turning point in the Club World Cup. I tried so hard to win this trophy,” he explained. “At that moment, I felt different. It was like, “Wow, I won everything for this club, so maybe there will be a new chapter.” True, in the last break my performances were not as good as before. I paid a big price for playing from December to February. I think I played the most minutes and I did it on the wing. I am not getting any younger and this position requires a lot of energy every three days and participation in the club world championship. I think all the emotions, feelings and fatigue made me feel this way. For the last two months I have not been as good physically as I used to be.

“I had a meeting with the new owners. They wanted me to stay here and lead the team both on and off the field. This is a big thank you to them. They have been very honest and transparent from day one. I felt a responsibility to stay here in my home. My family is happy here. We have a new project with new players and youth. I feel good and ready to look forward.”

Previous articleAlabama at a known location. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Next articleKhloe Kardashian Splits With Private Equity Investor: Report

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden joins Gov. Beshear to survey flood damage in Kentucky

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 8 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s insulting tweet about split with Pete Davidson

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum defers to Brad Stevens on Kevin Durant trade rumors: ‘That’s his job’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Marine who lost arm and both legs in Afghanistan tells struggling vets to ‘reach out’

closer Video Purple Heart recipient shares how Semper Fi & America's Fund...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Sane to Manchester United? Cody to Everton?

lIflong Liverpool fan Conor Cody is on the verge of joining Everton. No longer sure of his...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘I’m ready’: Golf world reacts to Nick Faldo’s retirement after 19 years as broadcaster

It ended an era in CBS broadcasting.After 16 years donning the headset for the network, Sir Nick Faldo...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Sane to Manchester United? Cody to Everton?

lIflong Liverpool fan Conor Cody is on the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

New faces, same storylines: can Bayern make it through the Bundesliga again?

Mmeet the new boss like the old boss....
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Club reach deal to sign Rabiot from Juventus for an initial £15m

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

10 theses about the events of the weekend

oneMartinez can't convinceIt's unfair to single out one...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News