Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted he considered leaving Chelsea last season until he decided to “stay at my house” after the turmoil that ushered in a new era under Todd Boli.

The Chelsea captain signed a two-year contract extension last week after talks with Barcelona to return to Spain. His previous contract was due to expire this summer, although Chelsea activated a 12-month extension clause and the club’s former owners offered a new one-year deal.

Azpilicueta considered leaving Stamford Bridge after winning the Club World Cup in February, adding to his Chelsea trophy collection. But the sanctions imposed on the club, which led to the sale of Roman Abramovich, forced the 32-year-old to change his mind.

Yes, there have been conversations [with Barcelona]”, said the defender. “After the Club World Cup, where I became the only player to win all the trophies, I felt it was time to come back. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to remain committed to the club. I never did anything against of your club.

“We had private conversations where I said everything. We had players leaving, and in 10 years I never got into a situation on the transfer market. It was different. I was a free agent for a while and who knows what could have happened in that time. I decided to remain silent because I think there is already enough noise around me. I didn’t want to make things worse because I wanted to focus on my game.”

Azpilicueta believes that his form deteriorated towards the end of last season, not because of uncertainty about the future, but because he regularly played as full-back Thomas Tuchel. “It was a turning point in the Club World Cup. I tried so hard to win this trophy,” he explained. “At that moment, I felt different. It was like, “Wow, I won everything for this club, so maybe there will be a new chapter.” True, in the last break my performances were not as good as before. I paid a big price for playing from December to February. I think I played the most minutes and I did it on the wing. I am not getting any younger and this position requires a lot of energy every three days and participation in the club world championship. I think all the emotions, feelings and fatigue made me feel this way. For the last two months I have not been as good physically as I used to be.

“I had a meeting with the new owners. They wanted me to stay here and lead the team both on and off the field. This is a big thank you to them. They have been very honest and transparent from day one. I felt a responsibility to stay here in my home. My family is happy here. We have a new project with new players and youth. I feel good and ready to look forward.”