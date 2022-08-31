Chelsea are in talks to sign Guardiola from RB Leipzig

Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig for centre-back Yosko Guardiola. They have offered around €90m (£77.4m) and the clubs are negotiating a deal that will see the Croatia international stay at Leipzig this season and move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Guardiol, who joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, could also replace the left-back. The pursuit of the 20-year-old is part of Chelsea’s attempt to rebuild their central defense following the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and after Thiago Silva, who turns 38 next month, ends his contract next summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has joined from Napoli and Wesley Fofana from Leicester for £75m including bonuses is due to be confirmed on Wednesday. Wout Faes could move to Leicester from Reims to replace Fofan. The 24-year-old Belgian international was targeted by Torino, whose bid was rejected.

Chelsea continued talks with Barcelona on Tuesday in hopes of reaching an agreement on the signing of former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The discussions also included Marcos Alonso, who wants to join the Catalan club and agreed on personal terms.

Callum Hudson-Odoi completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan from Chelsea.