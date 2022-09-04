Chelsea 2-1 West Ham. Havertz won a controversial victory

It was one of those days when for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel any victory would be appropriate. They duly got it despite a tough game and now that their extravagant transfer business is over, they may feel justified by plugging the line that the season starts here.

The most sluggish affairs ended in near-chaos, with West Ham furious over a seemingly perfect equalizer by Maxwell Cornet.

Kai Havertz had just given Chelsea the lead with a deft volley at the near post after a great cross from fellow substitute Ben Chilwell as Edouard Mendy dived in and cleared Jarrod Bowen. The goalkeeper could only knock Cornet in the way, who resolutely finished off.

West Ham were celebrating, but their joy faded when Andrew Madeley was called to their monitor. The VAR system correctly noticed that Bowen cut off Mendy in his return shot, but the contact was weak and, in any case, the ball had already bounced several yards, and Mendy’s chances of correcting his mistake were slim.

The goal looked good even when it was slowed down to a speed that distorts too many decisions, but Madeley chose to ignore it and West Ham were rightfully pissed off.

“It was a ridiculously bad decision,” said David Moyes, who subsequently went to Madeley. “I do not demand explanations from them, as they would be difficult to give. I don’t think anyone could justify it.”

Moyes took most of his anger out of Jarred Gillette, the VAR spokesman. “The sad thing is that this is the level of our elite judging at the moment,” he said. “I lost faith in them after that.

I’m more ashamed of the guy on VAR than the referee because it tells me that he’s someone who doesn’t understand football and probably shouldn’t be around him if that’s enough to send the referee to the screen.”

Not surprisingly, Tuchel disagreed. “My opinion is very clear, it’s a foul,” he said, before discussing the alleged injustice Chelsea suffered against Spurs three weeks ago.

He also said that Mendy, who was left lying down after the incident and was blamed by Moyes for the game, is in great pain and will be in doubt on Tuesday in the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb.

Jarrod Bowen challenges Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy moments before Maxwell Cornet scored a goal that was subsequently disallowed.

Before the outrage, there was a football game, although not much, until Michael Antonio took advantage of another Mendy rickets and scored a goal.

West Ham have begun to come out of their shell after holding Chelsea in with some comfort for an hour. Mendy deflected a volley from Bowen, but slammed back for a corner after the ball bounced off Lukas Paqueta’s shoulder. Declan Rice gave it back to Antonio, and given the paucity of their performances, it’s no wonder Chelsea were caught.