Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg Okafor ruined party after Sterling hit

After everything that’s happened in the last week or so, all the upheaval caused by Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, Chelsea needed something here. Graham Potter needs something here. It was the new manager’s first experience in a Champions League match, a detail that underscores his sudden rise. It will be a wild night for him.

For much of the second half, Raheem Sterling seemed to launch Potter’s career. With a spin of the studs to set up the ball and a sweep of the right boot, the striker found the far corner of Red Bull Salzburg’s goal and Chelsea felt a similar flashpoint in their Champions League campaign after an injury defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg.

Salzburg had other ideas. As Potter guided his players into new forms, it was a battle for cohesion, for clarity, and the decisive blow was about to take place. Thiago Silva was an example of how to defend, a model of composure, having heard praise from home support. Then he was wrong.

The ball belonged to him to win on the left side of the Chelsea defence, only he challenged substitute Junior Adam at the wrong time, slipping but not making the necessary contact. Salzburg was in the game. Adamu fired a low cross and Noah Okafor made his move. A few moments earlier, substitute Dijon Cameri headed Kepe Arrizabalaga with a header. Now Okafor’s shot bounced off Cesar Azpilicueta and beat the goalkeeper.

Chelsea tried to answer, Potter did too. He rushed to substitutes, looking for solutions, despair increased. His system was fluid, at times difficult to categorize. Reece James advanced high on the right, Sterling even higher on the left. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried his best to be the facilitator. Midfielders drifted and scurried between them.

Two spares had empty seats. Hakim Ziyech was unable to make a cross and also weakly hit goalkeeper Philip Cohn. In between, Armando Broja whipped the shot high when he could have done better. This led to Potter’s frustration, with a small number of whoops greeted the stock whistle.

The banner depicts a tribute to the Queen at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea stay at the bottom of their group, followed by home and away matches against Milan. Sunday’s home match against Liverpool has been postponed due to lack of police resources ahead of the Queen’s funeral, Chelsea will not play again until the international break at Crystal Palace on 1 October. There will be a lot of time to put out this result.

The atmosphere was subdued until the match began; the music in the stadium is slow and mournful, thoughts are with Her Majesty. It was a couple of Chelsea retirees who were the first to come out of the tunnel to lay wreaths, and a loud production of “God Save the Queen” was played. The pre-match minute of silence was observed impeccably, except for the fact that the host was talking into a headset in the press box. The Chelsea bench gave him ugly looks.

Potter’s appearance was the definition of restraint—of necessity. Wearing a black suit and tie, he ducked into his technical area, where he gave a brief applause to all four corners of the stadium. The answer was good.

Potter needs confidence to handle the ball, confidence to play in difficult situations, but Arrizabalaga almost put his team out of action from the start with a heavy pass to Jorginho on the edge of the penalty area. Benjamin Sesko jumped in to win and Salzburg looked like they were in the game. However, Sesko was penalized for a soft foul.