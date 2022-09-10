‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ serves up some delicious stuff

(CNN) As far as I am concerned, we need more food stuff.

Yes, more movies, TV shows, books, songs and anything else that stars food.

If I had my way, I would create a show that combined all my loves: history, true crime and food.

Are you listening, Universe? In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the things currently available.

Three things to look out for

‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’

Chef and restaurateur Anne Kim is featured in an episode of “Chef’s Table: Pizza” on Netflix.

My favorite show on Netflix is ​​”Chef’s Table” and now docuseries discussing my favorite foods.

“From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, step into the kitchens of chefs whose creativity transforms ordinary dishes into art forms with their unique flavors, inspiring backdrops and passion for creating the perfect slice,” reads a release from the streaming giant. .

Can you almost taste it? The six-part series is currently airing on Netflix.

‘lie to me’

(From left) Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright and Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco in “Tell Me Lies.”

Does a narcissistic novel yield a narcissistic series?

Let’s check it out with Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.

The series follows the “entanglement of addiction” between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), whose pasts — and futures — may be connected.

“Tell Me Lies” is streaming now.

‘Pinocchio’

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in “Pinocchio”.

Come on, CGI!

This is a beloved children’s story about becoming a real boy with a wooden marionette Get the special effects treatment And the star power of Tom Hanks, who plays Geppetto, a woodworker who builds and manipulates toys (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (voice of Jiminy Cricket), Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

It’s now streaming on Disney+.

Two things to hear

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 8.

If Ozzy Osbourne isn’t the real Prince of Darkness, has he made a deal with him?

Just kidding – at least I think so. Osbourne is all done, but the man is still rocking.

His latest album, “Patient No. 9,” reflects back on some of Osbourne’s past travails and boasts some heavy-hitting collaborations with Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.

“Patient No. 9” is now over.

‘Legend’ by John Legend

John Legend performs during the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam on July 7.

Speaking of collaborations, there’s a bunch on John Legend’s new double album.

“The Voice” coach and EGOT winner gets help from Rick Ross, Jazmin Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Savity, Ty Dolla $ign, Mooney Long, Ledisi and more, aptly titled “Legend.”

“Until this moment, I have never used an aspect of my name as an album title,” Legend said in a statement. “I had to earn it, perform and make music to make a living. And this is what I’m saying, I’m proud of who I am, I believe in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to announce it.”

“Legend” is also out now.

One thing to say

Andy Cohen and his son, Benjamin, pose at the elder Cohen’s Walk of Fame ceremony on February 4 in Los Angeles.

And you thought it was tough trying to tell Andy Cohen to be a “Real Housewives.”

Bravo talk show host and executive Recently shared a video His family back from vacation — and his 3-year-old son Benjamin — weren’t happy about the ending.

In the clip, Cohen tries to calm his crying son while the camera is off.

“Ben you only watched ‘Bob the Builder’ for six hours while I was packing the car,” he told his son. “You don’t want to see any more!”

“I do,” cried Ben.

“I want to go back!” He then moaned — in full meltdown mode — when Cohen told him they were going home. But after a few minutes, the young man calmed down again and told his father he was “just kidding” about being so upset.

I’m betting a lot of people can relate to tantrums and their aftermath — and yes, especially many “Real Housewives.”

Something to sip on

Brendan Fraser attends “The Whale” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4.

There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a comeback.

Brendan Fraser is enjoying a “Brenaissance” (shout out to my CNN colleague Melissa Gray for sharing that hilarious portmanteau with me) for his performance in “The Whale.”

In the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, Fraser plays a reclusive man who eats to drown his pain, stemming in part from his relationship (or lack thereof) with his estranged teenage daughter.

The actor is being appreciated for his strong performance in the film.