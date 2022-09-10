type here...
Entertainment 'Chef's Table: Pizza' serves up some delicious stuff
Entertainment

‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ serves up some delicious stuff

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, Sign up for free here.

(CNN)As far as I am concerned, we need more food stuff.

Yes, more movies, TV shows, books, songs and anything else that stars food.
Don’t judge me, but lately I’ve been obsessed with shows like this.Ancient recipes with ceremonyA Taste of History with Max Miller” and that “Early American“Cooking Video Series.
    If I had my way, I would create a show that combined all my loves: history, true crime and food.
      Are you listening, Universe? In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the things currently available.

      Read on

      Three things to look out for

      ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’

        Chef and restaurateur Anne Kim is featured in an episode of “Chef’s Table: Pizza” on Netflix.

        My favorite show on Netflix is ​​”Chef’s Table” and now docuseries discussing my favorite foods.
        “From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, step into the kitchens of chefs whose creativity transforms ordinary dishes into art forms with their unique flavors, inspiring backdrops and passion for creating the perfect slice,” reads a release from the streaming giant. .
        Can you almost taste it? The six-part series is currently airing on Netflix.
        ‘lie to me’
        (from left) "Tell me lies" In Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright and Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco.

        (From left) Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright and Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco in “Tell Me Lies.”

        Does a narcissistic novel yield a narcissistic series?
        Let’s check it out with Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.
        The series follows the “entanglement of addiction” between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), whose pasts — and futures — may be connected.
        “Tell Me Lies” is streaming now.
        ‘Pinocchio’
        Tom Hanks "Pinocchio" in the role of Geppetto.

        Tom Hanks as Geppetto in “Pinocchio”.

        Come on, CGI!
        This is a beloved children’s story about becoming a real boy with a wooden marionette Get the special effects treatment And the star power of Tom Hanks, who plays Geppetto, a woodworker who builds and manipulates toys (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son.
        Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (voice of Jiminy Cricket), Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.
        It’s now streaming on Disney+.

        Two things to hear

        Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’
        Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 8.

        Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 8.

        If Ozzy Osbourne isn’t the real Prince of Darkness, has he made a deal with him?
        Just kidding – at least I think so. Osbourne is all done, but the man is still rocking.
        His latest album, “Patient No. 9,” reflects back on some of Osbourne’s past travails and boasts some heavy-hitting collaborations with Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.
        “Patient No. 9” is now over.
        ‘Legend’ by John Legend
        John Legend performs during the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam on July 7.

        John Legend performs during the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam on July 7.

        Speaking of collaborations, there’s a bunch on John Legend’s new double album.
        “The Voice” coach and EGOT winner gets help from Rick Ross, Jazmin Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Savity, Ty Dolla $ign, Mooney Long, Ledisi and more, aptly titled “Legend.”
        “Until this moment, I have never used an aspect of my name as an album title,” Legend said in a statement. “I had to earn it, perform and make music to make a living. And this is what I’m saying, I’m proud of who I am, I believe in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to announce it.”
        “Legend” is also out now.

        One thing to say

        Andy Cohen and his son, Benjamin, pose at the elder Cohen's Walk of Fame ceremony on February 4 in Los Angeles.

        Andy Cohen and his son, Benjamin, pose at the elder Cohen’s Walk of Fame ceremony on February 4 in Los Angeles.

        And you thought it was tough trying to tell Andy Cohen to be a “Real Housewives.”
        Bravo talk show host and executive Recently shared a video His family back from vacation — and his 3-year-old son Benjamin — weren’t happy about the ending.
        In the clip, Cohen tries to calm his crying son while the camera is off.
        “Ben you only watched ‘Bob the Builder’ for six hours while I was packing the car,” he told his son. “You don’t want to see any more!”
        “I do,” cried Ben.
        “I want to go back!” He then moaned — in full meltdown mode — when Cohen told him they were going home. But after a few minutes, the young man calmed down again and told his father he was “just kidding” about being so upset.
        I’m betting a lot of people can relate to tantrums and their aftermath — and yes, especially many “Real Housewives.”

        Something to sip on

        Brendan Fraser "The Whale" Red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4.

        Brendan Fraser attends “The Whale” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4.

        There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a comeback.
        Brendan Fraser is enjoying a “Brenaissance” (shout out to my CNN colleague Melissa Gray for sharing that hilarious portmanteau with me) for his performance in “The Whale.”
        In the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, Fraser plays a reclusive man who eats to drown his pain, stemming in part from his relationship (or lack thereof) with his estranged teenage daughter.
          The actor is being appreciated for his strong performance in the film.
          Fraser Bhooka was seen at the Venice Film Festival When the audience gave him, his costar, Aronofsky and “The Whale” a six-minute standing ovation.

          What did you like about today’s newspaper? What did we miss? Pop in poplife@cnn.com And say hello!

          Previous articleTexas Rep. Chip Roy: We Must Fire and Pay Back Bureaucrats Caused by Border Crisis

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ serves up some delicious stuff

          A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN's weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Texas Rep. Chip Roy: We Must Fire and Pay Back Bureaucrats Caused by Border Crisis

          closer Video Chip Roy: 'Zero chance' of anything happening at the border...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ‘last time we’ll see each other’ with Prince Andrew’s family: royal expert

          closer Video Presidential historian David Pietrusza weighs in on the legacy...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Gloucester High School students say they lack privacy due to lack of toilet doors

          Three students from Gloucester High School shared photos of school toilets missing the boys' cubicle doors, and in...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Derek Jeter returns to Yankee Stadium. Will he be around more in the future?

          NEW YORK – On Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction tribute night, the Yankees' all-time captain ended his...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          First responders on 9/11: ‘The hope they brought was real,’ says Maine faith leader

          off Video Remembering our 9/11 heroes Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News