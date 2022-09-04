New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Open is taking place in New York, and some may wonder about the pink drink that many spectators are sipping.

The “Honey Deuce” is the tennis tournament’s signature cocktail.

Just as the Kentucky Derby has its mint julep, the US Open features this vodka cocktail made with Gray Goose.

National Wine and Cheese Day: The Best Wine and Cheese Pairings

Over a million Honey Deuces were sold during two weeks of tennis matches in Flushing, New York.

Here is the official recipe for Gray Goose Honey Dews.

What’s needed

1.25 ounces of Gray Goose Vodka

3 ounces fresh lemon juice

0.5 ounce raspberry liqueur

Garnish: frozen honeydew melon ball skewer

Instructions

Chill the Collins glass by placing it in the refrigerator or freezer or by filling it with ice water for five minutes.

Remove Collins glass from refrigerator/freezer and fill with ice.

Measure and add vodka to a collins glass.

Top with fresh lemon juice.

Measure and add the raspberry liqueur.

US Open ticket prices on pace to break record with Serena Williams final tournament

Garnish with one melon ball or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

(Note: Place the honeydew melon in the freezer before using the melon baller.)

Gray Goose also launched a limited-time canned version of Honey Deuce for Manhattan and Brooklyn residents.

National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a ‘twist’

Available throughout the tournament via Cocktail Courier, the Canned Honey Deuce bears the names of previous tournament winners, mirroring the famous commemorative cup where the iconic pink cocktail is served at the stadium.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The US Open will continue till September 11, 2022.