Lincoln is celebrating the 100th anniversary of joining Ford Motor Company with an extravagant concept car.

The Lincoln L100 is a fully autonomous electric vehicle that is not intended for production but previews the brand’s future design direction.

The four-seat coupe features coach-style “suicide doors” and an opening roof with hinges at the rear.

Inside, two rows of seating are arranged around a center console with a digital display surface that Lincoln refers to as a “chess board.”

As there is no steering wheel it is used to control the car and the front seats can be turned towards the back.

The entire floor is also a digital display, which is integrated with an ambient lighting system to provide different moods.

The styling is similar to the Lincoln Star SUV concept revealed earlier this year and shares its transparent hood design that features a crystal version of Lincoln’s historic greyhound hood ornament.

In addition to styling, Lincoln says the L100 features a battery pack integrated into the vehicle’s structure, which takes up less space and reduces weight compared to a traditional pack.

Tesla recently began integrating a similar design into its Model Y SUV.

Lincoln has not announced any plans to produce a product like the L100, but it says it plans to sell at least three electric models by 2025 and that its entire lineup will be electric by 2030.