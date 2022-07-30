Check your Mega Millions ticket! Someone won the $1.28 billion jackpot

Enlarge this image switch title Paul Sansia/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa. Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket on Friday night and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the third largest lottery prize in the country. It has become so big because since April 15, no one has guessed the six selected numbers of the game. That’s 29 draws in a row without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually for 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which is valued at $747.2 million for the Friday night draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.