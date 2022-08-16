New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When was the last time you went through your medicine cabinet? Drug recalls are common, but you may miss the news and take the recalled medication anyway.

The same goes for car recalls. We’re driving happy about the big recall. Here’s how to search for recalls that affect your vehicle .

It’s scary, but taking a dangerous drug is even worse. I’ll show you how to start a prescription drug audit to make sure your medications are safe.

Privacy Tip: 5 Ways You’re Being Tracked You Should Stop Immediately

Here’s how drug recalls work

A recall is usually a voluntary action taken by a company to remove a defective product from the market. This applies to anything from cars to television sets. Sometimes a recall is mandated by the government.

When it comes to pharmaceutical companies.. The FDA has three classes of recall :

Class I recalls are the most serious. Under these circumstances, “there is a reasonable likelihood that use or exposure to the infringing product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Class II recalls are those when “use or exposure to the infringing product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Class III recalls are “unlikely to cause adverse health consequences.”

Caution: Buying health supplements or weight loss pills online? Read this first

Check your medications

So, how do you know if the medicine you’re taking or what’s sitting in your cabinet is safe? It’s worth auditing your medicine cabinet twice a year. Of course, throw out anything that’s expired.

Then it’s time to check the status of all your prescription and over-the-counter medications by visiting fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts . Follow these steps:

Type that Brand name or product description In the search field. For example, you can search for the name of Advil or generic ibuprofen.

Click on Product Type drop-down menu To narrow down your search results.

You will get a list of medicines that match your query. You can export the results to Excel by clicking the Excel button.

If you see your product listed, click on it to visit a page with a summary of the recall and more details behind it. You can also find instructions on returning a defective product and contact information for the manufacturer.

The results on this page are from press releases and other public notices. You may have a medication that has an active recall but does not show up in the search. The Enforcement Reports Program Contains information on pending recalls as well as immediate recalls classified by the FDA.

Hackers want GOOGLE ACCOUNTS; Submit your security check now

Keep up with your technology

My popular podcast is called “ Kim Commando Today .” It’s 30 minutes of tech news, tips and callers from all over the country with tech questions like yours. Find it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

Podcast selection: Another Prime Day, Ford helps the police with John McAfee’s crazy crimes

Get ready for electric police chases thanks to Ford’s police partnership. I have all the details about the leaked Amazon documents. Looks like we’re getting another Prime Day. Also, you can now wear smart scarves to stay cool. My advice: wear one while you watch Netflix’s True Crime Story on John McAfee.

Find my podcast “Kim Commando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player.

Search for my last name “Commando”.

Click to get the Fox News app

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio program and Tap or click here to find it on your local radio station .

You can hear or see The Kim Commando Show On your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2019, Weststar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology The Kim Commando Show , the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and offers advice on today’s digital lifestyle from smartphones and tablets Online Privacy and Data Hacks .