William was named the new Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III Death of Queen Elizabeth II Married to Catherine, Princess of Wales. Both previously held the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince William’s father, King Charles III, ascended the throne, with Prince William next in line. After Prince William, his eldest son Prince George is next in line. The married couple have two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, met Prince William in 2001 when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. After being friends for a while, they eventually became a couple. They have been together except for a short two-month break in 2007.

The couple married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of viewers around the world, and a few years later, their first son, George, was born.

George Alexander Lewis was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. He shares his name with his great-grandfather and father, Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the young Prince George became second in the line of succession. Prince George attends Wimbledon men’s singles In July 2022, he made other appearances with his parents and his parents and siblings.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Her name refers to King Charles III, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth. She is third in the line of succession after her father, Prince William, and her older brother, Prince George. Princess Charlotte has gone viral on social media for the funny faces she made with her parents during a swimming meet for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Lewis Arthur Charles Born on April 23, 2018 and fourth in line of succession. His name is another steeped in history. Arthur is a middle name shared with King Charles III. The name also pays tribute to Louis Mountbatten, King Charles’ great-grandfather, who died in 1979 when the Irish Republican Army bombed his fishing boat. Prince Louis’ comedic moments are often as viral as his faces on the internet. During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, the jubilee pageant and the Trooping the Color ceremony, the royal family was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and screamed during the flypast.

In August 2022, it was announced that three All the children attend Lambruk School The family recently moved into Adelaide Cottage, on Winkfield Row in Berkshire, just outside Windsor. Although the school is a boarding school, the three brothers attend as day students.

George and Charlotte Thomas went to Battersea and Louise to Wilcox Nursery School, before the three children attended Lambbrook School.

Both William and Kate are trying Keep their children’s lives normal As much as possible the lives they lead are very public.

“Both Kate and William… like the idea of ​​making friends with all the other kids their age and enjoying a normal childhood without the constraints of royal life,” royal correspondent Neil Sean shared with Fox News Digital in 2020.

“William, in particular, remembers very fondly how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for him and Harry: fast food restaurants, shows, beach holidays. So onward,” he said. “Kate has always had it [growing up] And it’s something she wants to carry on with her own children, giving them life skills and a fun and loving childhood.”