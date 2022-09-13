New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet “Lily” Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother, Prince William, is heir apparent to the British throne.

In 2020, the couple stepped back from their royal duties and settled in Santa Barbara, California. Although they no longer participate in their former royal duties, they still retain their titles.

Markle, known for her seven-season run on the television show “Suits,” began dating Prince Harry in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. They announced their engagement in November 2017 and married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. They were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

On May 6, 2019, their son Archie Harrison was born in London, England. Less than a year after Archie was born, the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties and left the United Kingdom. This is when a rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, more specifically brothers William and Harry, began.

Things started to get a little messy between the brothers before Prince Harry moved to the United States, but things really turned sour when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties and settled in California.

Later, Harry and Meghan went on an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they publicly discussed details about the royal family in March 2021, including Archie’s skin color, the loss of royal protection and the pressures of being a royal. Feeling stuck in a role.

“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said in the interview. “Caught up in the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are caught up. They can’t leave and I have a lot of compassion for that.”

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Her name pays homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Archie and Lilibet were not given royal titles at birth. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the line of succession changed and children can now inherit titles internally unless King Charles III changes the rule. It’s not even known if Harry and Meghan want to use them.