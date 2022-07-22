Cheaper than Gas – The New York Times

After several months of making gas prices more expensive to live in, they began to quietly decline, bringing financial relief to many Americans.
The national average this week was $4.49 per gallon, up from a peak of $5.01 in June. The average gas price is still about $1.30 higher than a year ago, but has now been declining for more than a month.
That’s good news for consumers: Higher gas prices affect not only the people who fill up their cars, but the cost of almost everything else that comes with higher transportation costs.
Falling prices are also potentially good news for political and social stability. Because gas prices are so visible — they’re posted on giant signs across the country — they have a huge impact on how Americans feel like things are going on, experts say. Mood can go beyond financial problems.
Take Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent gas prices skyrocketing in the West as Europe vowed to stop relying on Russian oil and gas. American and European leaders have worried since the beginning of the war that rising gas prices could hurt public support for the anti-Russian effort because people might conclude that the personal cost is too great. Thus, falling gas prices could help maintain public support for Ukraine.
Historically, rising gas prices have also hurt incumbent political leaders. Of course, the approval ratings for President Biden as well as European leaders fell as prices for gas and other commodities rose. If left unchecked, this widespread disapproval could lead to global political instability and extremism. In Italy, for example, the recent collapse of the government could give way to a far-right alliance that includes a political party with neo-fascist roots.
But gas prices also touch on something deeper than partisan politics or any political debate: they help dictate public sentiment. As the pandemic subsided, Americans hoped for a return to normalcy. But rising gas prices and inflation, along with rising violent crime and war in Ukraine, are instead fueling a broader sense of the chaos and anomie already fueled by Covid. As if the Americans traded one crisis for another.
“Is this for real?” Caroline McNany of New Jersey remembered thinking. “I took a job away from home to make more money and now I feel like I didn’t do anything for myself because the gas is so high.”
So falling gas prices are giving people the respite they’ve been wanting after years of chaos.
Why did gas prices fall?
The good news is due to several factors. Oil and gas production increased in United States and elsewhere, increasing supply. Some people less driving avoid high prices by reducing demand. Continued disruptions due to Covid, especially in China, also played a role; The lockdown is causing fewer people to travel, further reducing global demand for oil and gas.
The process unfolds slowly, the result of what experts call the “rocket and feather” effect: gas prices tend to rise as fast as a rocket and fall more slowly as a feather. Gas stations raise prices faster and lower prices slower to maximize profits. And while rising gas prices encourage consumers to buy more items to compare, falling prices reduce the need for it, reducing competitive pressures.
What’s next
Because gas prices are falling more slowly than they are rising, there is still room for them to fall further in the coming weeks to catch up with lower oil prices, according to MIT economist Christopher Knittel.
And as strange as it may sound, a weakening economy could further lower gas prices. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates, raising borrowing costs to dampen demand and tame inflation. This could lead to an increase in unemployment, as well as a slowdown in price growth after several months of record inflation.
In a few weeks, the future of gas prices is less certain. “Risks still exist,” said Rachel Ziemba, an energy expert at the Center for a New American Security.
Among them: New atrocities in Ukraine could further push Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas. Russia can retaliate against Western sanctions by suspending its supplies, cutting supplies around the world again. Climate change continues to make oil and gas companies wary of excessive production increases. China’s economy could improve and increase demand, especially if Covid restrictions ease.
But for now, falling gas prices are one of the good news of a summer marred by headlines about inflation, war, heat waves and rising Covid cases.
