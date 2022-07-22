Cheaper than Gas – The New York Times

Falling prices are also potentially good news for political and social stability. Because gas prices are so visible — they’re posted on giant signs across the country — they have a huge impact on how Americans feel like things are going on, experts say. Mood can go beyond financial problems.

Take Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent gas prices skyrocketing in the West as Europe vowed to stop relying on Russian oil and gas. American and European leaders have worried since the beginning of the war that rising gas prices could hurt public support for the anti-Russian effort because people might conclude that the personal cost is too great. Thus, falling gas prices could help maintain public support for Ukraine.

Historically, rising gas prices have also hurt incumbent political leaders. Of course, the approval ratings for President Biden as well as European leaders fell as prices for gas and other commodities rose. If left unchecked, this widespread disapproval could lead to global political instability and extremism. In Italy, for example, the recent collapse of the government could give way to a far-right alliance that includes a political party with neo-fascist roots.

But gas prices also touch on something deeper than partisan politics or any political debate: they help dictate public sentiment. As the pandemic subsided, Americans hoped for a return to normalcy. But rising gas prices and inflation, along with rising violent crime and war in Ukraine, are instead fueling a broader sense of the chaos and anomie already fueled by Covid. As if the Americans traded one crisis for another.