Chautauqua Institution reviews security measures after Salman Rushdie attack

Visiting the legendary Chautauqua Institute in West New York, with its narrow streets winding past Victorian houses adorned with gingerbread, can sometimes feel like a journey into a quieter and more peaceful past.

It’s a friendly, serious place for serious conversation and quiet reflection, where crime is virtually non-existent and the realities of the outside world can seem far away.

But on the morning of August 12, reality collapsed.

Writer Salman Rushdie was brutally stabbed to death in an act of extremist violence as he prepared to give a speech at the Chautauqua amphitheatre. A New Jersey man has been charged with assault.

“It was over, you know, in 20 or 30 seconds. I couldn’t see the knife from where I was sitting, but I could see the assailant punching the victim over and over again,” said Rich Lewis, a retired teacher who was present at the interview.

An attack on Rushdie, who has long been the target of a fatwa, first by the Iranian government, for his depiction of Muhammad in satanic versesforced Chautauqua to reconsider its openness.

Chautauqua has long been a bet on intellectual curiosity, offering its visitors a daily schedule filled with concerts, lessons and religious services.

The list of famous people who have performed at Chautauqua is long and impressive, including Booker T. Washington, Margaret Mead and Susan B. Anthony. In 1936, President Franklin Roosevelt delivered an important speech in Chautauqua about the impending war in Europe, which became known as his “I hate war” speech.

Artists such as Duke Ellington, Yo-Yo Ma, Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross, as well as the Harlem Dance Theater and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have performed at Chautauqua. Chautauqua has its own symphony orchestra.

“This is a place that restores our souls through music, dance and lectures. It just enriches our lives every day,” said Kim Hartney of New Albany, Ohio, whose family members have been coming here for a long time.

Visitors are free to spend their time as they please, swimming, boating or just relaxing on the porch. But most people enjoy the benefits of daily activities.

“I go out around nine a day at the most. If I go to the morning service and end up at the amplifier in the evening, then this is from 9 am to 10 pm. When you go to bed, you are exhausted. ” said Liz Kolken, a permanent resident.

Chautauqua was founded in 1874 by a Methodist bishop and inventor and soon became a popular holiday destination for Protestant families. It was a temperate place where alcohol was forbidden and clothes were formal.

“Our founders imagined that since this idea of ​​free time originated in the middle class, they wanted to find a way for people to make meaningful use of this time,” said Chautauqua senior vice president and chief brand manager Emily Morris.

Over the next few decades, Chautauqua spawned a movement that spawned hundreds of imitators who brought art and culture to rural Americans.

Most have gradually closed, but the original Chautauqua has survived, hosting thousands of guests each year.

Today, alcohol is no longer banned and all faiths are welcome. Renting a private home on site can be expensive, which may be one of the reasons the clientele is getting older. Gray hair is common in Chautauqua.



After the attack on Rushdie, Chautauqua temporarily increased security measures. For example, visitors to the amphitheater where Rushdie was shot must pass through metal detectors.

But officials are still trying to decide how open Chautauqua should be in the long run.

“Chautauqua wouldn’t be Chautauqua if it turned into what looked like a police state. It would tear the very fabric of who we are and how we think about the world,” said Michael Hill, president of Chautauqua.

Barbara Cassetta came to Chautauqua from time to time for many years. As a young single mother, she loved the fact that she could let her children roam the area unsupervised without having to worry about them.

She views the attack on Rushdie as “an aberration. I don’t think this is what I expected. But in that case, in today’s America, you don’t know what to expect.”

According to her, Chatoqua remains a very safe place. But this cannot always prevent the penetration of chaos and contradictions of the outside world.