Chase Briscoe feels the heat during Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Briscoe’s No. 14, already two laps down in the final stages of the race, entered pit road at about lap 306 with what appeared to be a fire building under his car. HighPoint.com Ford was quickly met by his pit crew. The fire spread due to smoke in the cockpit.

After the fire was extinguished, Briscoe was back on his way. The race was green when Briscoe was in the pits attending to his smoky vehicle.

According to the NASCAR broadcast, Briscoe’s team attributed the fire to a rubber build-up in the car’s rocker box.

Briscoe finished 23rd in the race.

The 27-year-old looks set for the NASCAR playoffs as he sits 14th in the standings. Briscoe won the 2022 Roof Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona earlier in the year. He finished third in the Daytona 500.

He hasn’t had a top-10 finish since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. He finished fourth behind race winner Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

The final race before the start of the playoffs is Aug. 27 — the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.