Exclusive: Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk says higher education has “become a scam” and is using his new book to encourage young Americans to “definitely” avoid attending a four-year college or university.

In his new book, “The College Scam,” Kirk says colleges and universities are filled with “too many left-wing professors” who use their classrooms to “force anti-American and progressive ideologies on students.”

“The premise of the book is that, you know, regardless of your walk of life, whether you’re a parent or a grandparent or a student, there should be a consensus that higher education has become a fraud,” Kirk told Fox. News Monday.

When asked, Kirk tells young Americans not to continue college degree, He said: “Yes, of course.”

“Anything but college,” Kirk told Fox News, encouraging young Americans to become entrepreneurs and “start a business.”

“Maybe go to community college or tech school—take a gap year; find a business owner in a career you’re interested in and ask for a job; go for an unpaid internship,” suggests Kirk. .

“You know, the thing that’s lacking the most when I talk to owners is the hunger and the desire,” Kirk said. “What is that paper really going to do for you?

“I’ll put it very bluntly, maybe if you want to be a doctor or a lawyer or an accountant or an engineer — a huge minority of people who go to college — maybe you should go to college, but choose the right one,” Kirk continued. “But a lot of kids who go to college don’t want to be there.”

When asked how those young people can get jobs without a college degree, Kirk said it’s an “antiquated resume review process.”

“The worst thing you can do is borrow money early when you’re not sure what kind of skill you want to have,” Kirk says. “Another thing is that most of the Fortune 11 companies are kids coming out of college, their vocabulary skills, their writing skills, their work ethic are so bad that a college degree means almost nothing.

“So, I tell kids to look if you think you need a piece of paper and all the debt that goes with it to get a job, so be it,” Kirk continued. “But I believe there’s been a huge sea change, and that’s part of what this book is trying to achieve.”

Kirk admits there is a “gatekeeping process of people where you need a piece of paper to get through the door.”

“I’m trying to change that and get people to rethink that, and studies also show that the degree people get doesn’t match the job they end up having,” Kirk said.

Kirk wrote his book in a “brilliant” manner that “wrote the facts into a 10-count indictment, as if I were trying to indict the colleges in front of you as a prosecutor.”

“I’ll leave that up to the reader at the end,” Kirk explains. “I say, men and women of the jury, give me a chance to make the case as a prosecutor, and I think we have a very compelling way to do that.”

In the book, Kirk accuses the college industry of “fraud” that “colleges don’t teach anymore.”

Kirk is the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government.

Kirk used TPUSA to reform college campuses across the country.

He says his new book, however, is a “mix of both” reform and an attempt to change the way young people think about their careers after high school.

“I’m not going to stop fighting to try to reform these campuses. I know that mass closings of college campuses aren’t going to happen anytime soon, as drastically as they need to,” Kirk said. “But the best way to change something is to start challenging the consumer—I don’t need it. It’s not necessary.”

He added: “And that’s what I hope the book achieves.”

“College Scam” is Winning Team Publishing’s second book since launching last year—the first being former President Trump’s coffee table book, “Our Journey Together.”

"College Scam" releases July 26