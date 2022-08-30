New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chose his running mate over the weekend, teacher union boss Carla Hernandez-Mats, who previously said Cubans were “mourning” the death of Fidel Castro.

Crist, a Democrat, decided on Saturday to choose Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers, to run with him as his lieutenant governor candidate in the Sunshine State.

Hernández-Mats said many Cubans mourned the death of Cuban dictator Castro in 2016.

“A politician dies at 90. Many in Miami rejoice, many in Cuba mourn #FidelCastro,” she wrote in a tweet on November 26 that year.

Castro died on November 25, 2016 at the age of 90. A Cuban revolutionary and supporter of communism, he led the country from 1959 to 2008.

Hernandez-Mats has opposed efforts to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, even driving a hearse to a school board meeting to warn of potential deaths from the virus.

In a speech after Crist introduced her as his running mate, Hernandez-Mats said, “Are you sick of politicians who are tyrannical about tearing down our democracy?… That’s why we’re here today. To defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and respect back to the state of Florida.” .”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for re-election against Crist.