The stage is set for Florida’s gubernatorial election this November after Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to win the Democratic Party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary election.

Crist will now face incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Sunshine State’s general election for governor later this year.

Before Tuesday’s election, Crist, a Republican who became a Democrat in 2012 and once served as Florida governor when he was a member of the GOP, led Fried in a heated race that saw sharp attacks from both sides.

Much of Fried’s criticism of Crist relates to his extensive career as a member of the Republican Party, as well as as a politician. During his campaign, Crist tried to tie Fried to Republican politicians and Republican-friendly lobby and business groups.

Both Fried and Crist were united in their criticism of DeSantis, however, accusing both campaigns of targeting the state Republican leader on some of the state’s issues and prioritizing a potential run for the White House over the needs. Floridians.

In May, Fried told Fox News Digital that DeSantis, who ran exceptionally well when he sought re-election, was “wrecking havoc” in the state.

“He has made our state unbearable. He has divided our state. He is wreaking havoc in our local communities,” Fried said. “This governor has one goal and one goal only: to get to the White House, not take care of the people of our state.”

“Alone [Democrat] Whoever has won our state since Barack Obama, I believe Democrats want someone who is a proven winner, a proven advocate, and someone they trust,” Fried added.

Earlier this month, Christ stated DeSantis called him the “most arrogant” governor he had ever seen and a “wannabe dictator.”

“He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s shocking, it really is. It’s enough,” Crist said, according to The Guardian. “He is a barbarian, a dictator.”

“I don’t use strong words like that unless they’re true. And in this case, it’s true,” Crist added. “We have to realize what this guy is doing. He wants to be president of the United States and he’s using Florida as his proving ground to do that.”

Florida’s general election for governor will be held on November 8.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this story.