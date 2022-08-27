New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has chosen the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union as his running mate, putting education at the forefront of his campaign as he tries to defeat incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

United Teachers of Dade President Carla Hernandez-Maats was announced as Christ’s running mate Saturday at a campaign event in Miami.

“This guy is the anti-freedom,” Gov. said shortly after taking the stage to address supporters. Crist said of DeSantis. “We stand for true freedom. Freedom for all of you.”

“I’m excited to introduce you to a wonderful person,” said Crist. “Carla is a wonderful person. She really is.” Describing Hernandez-Mats as a “loving” and “kind” teacher during the introduction, Crist said, “You know her, I love her, meet Florida’s next lieutenant governor, Carla Hernandez.”

Crist praises Biden, says president is ‘fantastic’ and says he ‘can’t wait’ for his support in Florida

“Are you tired of culture wars and extremists dictating what we can’t say and do,” Hernández-Mats asked the crowd that took to the stage. “Are you sick of tyrannical politicians trying to destroy our democracy? … That’s why we’re here today. To defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and dignity back to the state of Florida.”

“I feel very honored to join this team, the winning ticket,” she added. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime to fight alongside Charlie to be your next lieutenant governor.”

Describing herself as a “proud union member,” Hernandez-Mats said, “It’s dark, but we’re going to bring the sunshine back to Florida.”

All are on the ballot this November, she said. “If you care about freedom and women’s freedom to choose and have autonomy over their bodies, I need you to vote. If you care about protecting people’s liberties and making sure they have the right to vote, I need you to get a friend. And get out and vote. .”

Hernandez-Mats joined the leadership team for United Teachers of Dade in 2013 as secretary-treasurer. Three years later, in 2016, she became the organization’s first Hispanic leader when she was elected president.

Hernandez-Mats, an outspoken critic of DeSantis’ actions in recent years, pushed back on his efforts to reopen schools in the Sunshine State amid the COVID-19 pandemic and “insisted schools not reopen until it’s safe. Our community is safe.”

Chris DeSantis slams voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: ‘I don’t want your vote’

“Reopening our schools is an option because the notion that ‘if you’re young, it’s not affected’ is not only completely at odds with what we know are the realities of this pandemic, it’s dangerous for our communities. At large,” Hernandez-Mats said of DeSantis’ comments in 2020. NBC 6 South Florida.

In a tweet last November.. She agreed School closures have affected the pace at which students learn compared to previous years. “Pacing guides are arbitrary, you are the educational professionals who know what your students need,” she wrote in response to a concerned teacher. “If you go too fast they may fall further behind, become frustrated and increase their stress.”

Hernandez-Mats faced criticism from Florida residents last October when she shared a tweet comparing parents attending school board meetings to famous, fictional serial killers, including Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees from the horror film franchise “Nightmare on Elm Street.” Classic Friday the 13th Movies.

“If any of you follow school board meetings, you know the craziness is real. God be with us,” she wrote.

Hernández-Mats faced criticism for a 2016 tweet that said “many in Cuba” were mourning and “many in Miami” were rejoicing over the death of Fidel Castro, the Cuban dictator who embraced communism and the former Soviet Union. Causing unrest and destruction in Cuba.

“A politician dies at 90. Many in Miami rejoice, many in Cuba mourn #FidelCastro,” she wrote.

Hernandez-Mats — the daughter of two Honduran immigrants who came to America in the 1970s — has also been critical of what opponents call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms.

Charlie Crist declares he’s on a ‘battlefield of love’ while DeSantis is ‘on a battlefield of hate’

Earlier this week, Crist, a former Republican who has represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District as a House Democrat since 2017, told CNN that he would “absolutely” welcome President Biden to campaign with him in Florida, and insisted that Biden was to blame. Gas prices are down.”

“Look at what he — President Biden — has done for our country. He’s extraordinary,” Crist said. “Look at what he’s done for the world… what’s happening in Ukraine, he’s bringing NATO together, bringing new members to NATO — Finland, Sweden. It’s remarkable. What other president could do what he’s done? He’s been amazing. Gas prices are down, inflation is coming down. Democracy is growing.”

Earlier this month, Christ stated DeSantis called him the “most arrogant” governor he had ever seen and a “wannabe dictator.”

“He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s shocking, it really is. It’s enough,” Crist said, according to The Guardian. “He is a barbarian, a dictator.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Crist, who defeated his primary challenger Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s election, served as Florida governor from 2007 to 2011. Confront DeSantis When voters in the state go to the polls on November 8 for the general elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.