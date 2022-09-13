New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic candidate running against Gov. Ron DeSantis in this November’s midterms, has made several biblical references to potential voters at recent campaign events, referring to his GOP opponent as a “disaton.” Himself “Christ.”

While speaking at Sally O’Brien’s in Key West, Krist DeSantis made an odd comparison between burning books and the devil reincarnated. He asked his supporters if they knew about DeSantis’ nickname.

“You know some people call him Disaton?” Krist asked.

Crist, a former Florida governor seeking a return to the governor’s mansion, said the race was “DeSatton vs. That” — referring to one of his campaign slogans. Many people in the audience shouted “Christ!” Crist responded, “Think about it. Boom.”

Chris DeSantis slams voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: ‘I don’t want your vote’

In a video highlighted by the DeSantis campaign on social media, Crist compared himself to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February.

At another campaign event in Florida, Unidos con Crist, translated as United in Christ, the Democrat described how he used to be a Republican but “saw the light” and became a Democrat.

Why Biden’s Speech Is Among ‘Most Disgusting Speeches’: Ron DeSantis

Crist said he didn’t care how much money DeSantis’ campaign raised because “money is the root of all evil,” referring to the biblical parable of the tax collector and Jesus, who he said was a “good fellow Jew.”

At another campaign stop in Florida, Crist again spoke of his challenge to DeSantis in biblical terms. “This is an election about decency. About being decent to each other. About being kind to everybody,” Crist said before comparing DeSantis to Satan.

“Some call him Satan,” Christ told the room of supporters, again showing his campaign sign, showing the election of Jesus Christ fighting Satan.

“The choice is clear. There’s no question about it. It’s clear: He’s bad, we’re good,” Crist told the group.

Click to get the Fox News app

Crist recently resigned from his seat representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary in August and will face DeSantis in the midterm elections this fall.