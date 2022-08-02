New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Slamming New York’s crime crisis, Fox Business host Charles Payne recounts an experience when he caught a man trying to break into his home.

Payne was responding to ring home security footage showing a man hiding outside his home in the New York City area.

“This guy had already gone through one of the cars in the driveway. This is my house, the front door and they wanted an angel. It’s all a violation. It’s all a violation when they touch your doorknob, and they look like they’re looking in. They come to your house.”

At the weekend, Pane He tweeted A video of a man trespassing on his property.

“Americans are not safe on the streets and lawmakers want us to be safe in our homes,” Payne tweeted.

“We have emboldened criminals [embolden] citizens,” he wrote.

New York City store locks Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

Crime in New York City The New York Post reports that petty larceny complaints are up 52% ​​on Port Authority premises this year, up in six of the seven major categories compared to last year.

Along with the increase in crime.. Inflation spiked To 9.1% in June, the New York Post explained, creating a market for thieves to sell stolen discount goods to cash-strapped consumers.

Payne said his wife is from the Bronx and he is from Harlem. He said they grew up amidst the worst crimes.

“I’ve seen murders, attempted murders, muggings, robberies. I’ve been robbed. I’ve been robbed. Someone coming into your house changes everything. … Somehow if we’d left that door open, he would have opened it. The door, I don’t know where we’d be right now, but that’s the end. Violation,” he told Ainsley Earhardt.

“And these people are getting emboldened, people are making excuses. They’re blaming guns. They’re making all these things up, they’re encouraging criminals.”

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.