Charles Barkley on Nets All-Star Kevin Durant: I call him ‘Mr. miserable’

Leave it to Charles Barkley to comment when it comes to a juicy NBA story, especially when things are a little slow in the offseason.

Barkley’s target this week was Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who met with ownership and decided he would honor his contract and rescind the trade demand he made six weeks ago.

Plus, he has four years and $198 million left on his contract that starts this season.

Barkley was asked about Durant’s career on the Bickley & Marotta radio show on Arizona Sports And he was not disappointed.

The Hall of Famer said the old guys think Durant “piggybacked” his way to two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors after spending his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“But if you go back and look at his career, being a great player and a leader, he failed miserably,” he said.

Barkley also said that Durant is the kind of guy who can’t be happy.

“He looks like a mean guy, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he is never happy. Everybody gave him everything on a silver platter,” Barkley said. “He was an Oklahoma City guy, they loved him, he had the whole state. He bolted them and won back-to-back championships (with Golden State) and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.

Durant, who is averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists per game, will be paired with again All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons and are high-betting favorites to once again bring home the NBA Championship.