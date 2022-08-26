New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant and The Brooklyn Nets have come to a decision Two months after Durant demanded a trade from Brooklyn on Tuesday, it’s best they work together.

In a statement, Nets general manager Sean Marks Both sides said they would “move forward” to bring an NBA championship to Brooklyn.

But that doesn’t mean everyone believes Durant will be happy where he is now.

“He looks like a mean guy, man,” NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said on Arizona Sports 98.7 . “I call him Mr. Miserable. He’s never happy. Everybody gives him everything on a silver platter. He’s the guy in Oklahoma City. They love him. He owns the whole state.

“Then he bolts on them and goes to the (Golden State) Warriors and wins back-to-back championships, and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

Barkley, who has shared his thoughts on Durant’s legacy and his two championships in Golden State on several occasions, once again waded into the legacy conversation, saying Durant should win another ring as the best player on a championship team.

“All the old guys, he gets mad when we say — he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said Thursday. “But if you go back and look at his career, being an outstanding player and leader, he failed miserably.

“Every time he was supposed to be a leader and be the best player, he didn’t succeed. The old guys think about him.”

Durant demanded a trade from the Nets in late June after a playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. The trade demand comes after a tumultuous year for the Nets, who traded James Harden for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline. Simmons did not appear in a single game for the Nets as he dealt with a back injury.

Point guard Kyrie Irving — Durant’s good friend — appeared in only 29 games during the 2021-2022 regular season due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Durant was unhappy with the direction of the franchise after the season, demanding that Nets owner Joe Tsai fire Marks and head coach Steve Kerr or trade him.