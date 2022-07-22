New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Charles Barkley has hit back at criticism of golfers choosing to go to Saudi-backed LIV Golf and he is reportedly in talks to join the series as a broadcaster.

LIV Golf participants are scrutinized for joining the league for ridiculous amounts of money. Critics have pointed to Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and accusations against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Barkley said The New York Post On Wednesday he spoke to LIV golf commissioner Greg Norman about the league’s critics.

“I said [Norman], listen, they are coining words like ‘blood money’ and ‘sports washing’. I said, ‘We’ve all taken ‘blood money,’ and we’ve all done some ‘sports wash,’ so I don’t like those words to be honest with you,” Barkley said.

“If you’re in pro sports, you’re taking some kind of money from a not-so-great cause.”

Asked if the NBA’s relationship with China was a precedent, Barkley replied, “Yeah, I don’t want to practice selective tyranny.”

Barkley was asked if LIV Golf is directly supported by the Public Investment Fund, the financial arm of the Saudi government, from which he receives a salary.

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington ‘no sympathy’ for Henrik Stenson after joining Live Golf

“Now, that’s economics,” Barkley said. “I’m a Nike guy, too, so I’m not going to do that. I’m outraged. That’s where my money is coming from. I don’t think that’s fair. I think that makes you a hypocrite.”

Barkley is rumored to be meeting with LIV Golf officials about becoming a broadcaster for the series. He is currently an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” He is expected to play in the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He confirmed that some of his endorsers have approached him about a potential meeting with LIV Golf officials. He said that he has not met anyone till now.

“Let me get this out before you all call me upset,” he told them.

Three more PGA Tour pros joined LIV Golf this week.

Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III are the latest to jump ship. With that, Stenson lost his Ryder Cup captaincy.