“Triangle of Sadness” actress Charlby Dean is dead At age 32, Fox News Digital confirmed.

A budding actress from South Africa died of a sudden illness. At this time, the illness is unknown.

Dean has her biggest role yet in “Triangle of Sadness,” which will be released in October. The movie is impressive Cannes Film Festival and received the Palme d’Or award.

After the festival, Dean took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Congratulations our family we made it!!! @ruben_ostlund you are the GOAT through one of the hardest times of my life,” she began.

“Here are some pictures from the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family,” she concluded, along with several pictures from the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The unreleased film starred Dean alongside Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Carolina Ginning and Dolly De Leon.

Before she acted in the hit role, Dean plays Cyanide CW show “Black Lightning.” Other films in which she has played roles include “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” “An Interview with God” and “Porthole.” She made her acting debut in 2010’s “Spud” and returned in 2013 for the sequel, “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.”

Dean is also a professional model and appeared on the cover of Venice Magazine for their Fall 2019 issue. She is in a relationship with Luke Volker who is also in the modeling industry.