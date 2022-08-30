type here...
Entertainment Charlby Dean, Cannes standout 'Triangle of Sorrows' star, dies...
Entertainment

Charlby Dean, Cannes standout ‘Triangle of Sorrows’ star, dies at 32

(CNN)Starby Dean, the actress who starred in the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” has died, a representative for the actress confirmed to CNN. She was 32 years old.

A representative confirmed reports Monday that Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness but did not provide further details.
Dean, sometimes credited as Charlby Dean Creek, was from South Africa and started out as a model.
    Her first film credit was the 2010 comedy “Spud”, starring Troye Sivan and John Cleese.
      She also had other film roles as well as a recurring role as the character Cyanide on the CW’s “Black Lightning.”
      Her role as Dean in “Triangle of Sadness” was her biggest to date, especially after the film’s positive reception at Cannes. In the film, Dean played Yaya, one half of a celebrity couple who goes on a luxury cruise that goes haywire.
        After the film’s win at the festival, Dean wrote on Instagram, “We did it congrats to our family!!!” And the director tells Ruben Ostlund, “You’re the GOAT, I’m forever grateful to you for trusting me over your genius.”
          Dean was married to male model Luke Volker, according to her post Instagram accounts.



