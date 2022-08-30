Charlby Dean, Cannes standout ‘Triangle of Sorrows’ star, dies at 32

(CNN) Starby Dean, the actress who starred in the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” has died, a representative for the actress confirmed to CNN. She was 32 years old.

A representative confirmed reports Monday that Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness but did not provide further details.

Dean, sometimes credited as Charlby Dean Creek, was from South Africa and started out as a model.

Her first film credit was the 2010 comedy “Spud”, starring Troye Sivan and John Cleese.

She also had other film roles as well as a recurring role as the character Cyanide on the CW’s “Black Lightning.”

