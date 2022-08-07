New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas travel nurse accused of speeding through a Los Angeles intersection last week caused a fatal crash that killed six people, including a baby and an eight-and-a-half-months-pregnant woman. For prenatal screening.

Nicole Lauren Linton, a 37-year-old travel nurse from Houston, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter by gross negligence after driving her Mercedes at nearly 100 mph through a red light at an intersection in Windsor Hills. Department of Los Angeles, Thursday had a fiery accident.

Linton was hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center with moderate injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Friday that his office will work with law enforcement over the weekend and that the investigation could be presented to his office “as early as Monday,” Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

While in California, Linton worked at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. The hospital issued a brief statement in response to the crash, declining to comment at length pending a criminal investigation.

“Everyone at Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by Thursday’s tragic accident,” it said. “It is impossible to imagine the pain involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. At this time, we are unable to comment on what has been reported as a criminal investigation.”

Among those killed were 23-year-old Asheri Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. Ryan was eight and a half months pregnant and expecting another child. The family said they plan to name the unborn baby who also killed Armani Lester.

The California Highway Patrol said eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office identified another victim as 66-year-old Craig Pitchford, a possible pedestrian.