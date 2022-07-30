New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Angels Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. Training camp practices are likely, but he won’t fully participate until the two-time Pro Bowler’s contract situation is resolved.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters On Wednesday the two sides were working through James’ contract situation and that James would not go “full speed” until it was resolved.

James, who is in the final year of his rookie deal and eligible for an extension, is slated to make more than $9 million through the 2022 season.

Chargers star Defensive end Joey Bosa No doubt he’d love to have his teammate in the defensive backfield, but James also thinks he’s making the right move by holding off on practice until he can get a new contract.

“I think he’s doing the right thing,” Bosa said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “He absolutely deserves everything he’s going to get. He puts in 100% every day. He’s making the best decision for him right now.

“But he’s here coaching the guys, fully participating, locking in 100% every day, which obviously means a lot to all of us. I really appreciate the coaches seeing that.”

Chargers Wide receiver Keenan Allen He, who will make his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021, isn’t worried about the talks as Los Angeles opens its training camp this week.

“I’m sure they’ll handle it,” Allen said of the talks between the Chargers and James’ representatives. “We definitely need that guy. He’s the heart of the defense, the heart of the team, so pretty.”

James was selected by the Chargers to make the NFL All-Rookie Team and the Pro Bowl with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was named first-team All-Pro in his first NFL season.

Injuries hampered James for the next two seasons, but a bounce-back season in 2021 earned James his second Pro Bowl appearance.