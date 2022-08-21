New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Chargers honored police officers injured in the line of duty at their preseason game on Saturday.

The Chargers partnered with The Wounded Blue to honor wounded officers across the country, and officers in attendance had the opportunity to participate in team festivities before kickoff and at halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Reyes and San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Mason fire the “Heroes Cannon” at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California to start the game. Reyes was shot six times in an incident in Studio City and Mason was wounded in a separate shooting.

The founder of The Wounded Blue was Lt. Randy Sutton, former Pennsylvania Highway Patrol officer Bob Bemis and Mason were on the field at halftime and honored by the team. Bemis was paralyzed, blind in one eye and confined to a wheelchair after being attacked in the line of duty. Bemis was responsible for the “Thunder Siren,” a World War II-style siren that sounded when the Chargers scored a touchdown.

“We are honored by the Chargers’ support of America’s wounded officers,” Sutton said in a news release. “More than 120,000 officers* have been assaulted in the past 2 years with long-term complications from their injuries. PTSD and suicides are also at historic highs. Identifying these officers and providing them with peer support is critical to their recovery.”

The Wounded Blue says the Chargers will be the “first known NFL team” to honor law enforcement starting in the summer of 2020

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tyler Eifert honored fallen retired St. Louis Police Officer David Dorn that season. Dorn was shot and killed in June 2020 by robbers at his friend’s pawn shop.

The Chargers were also encouraged Fans text CHARGERS at 877-801-0911 To donate to The Wounded Blue, which supports officers assaulted while on duty.

“Nationwide, there’s a common misconception that officers have lifetime pensions and health benefits; but the reality is that’s not true. In fact, 85% of departments across the country are in small cities. They have the resources to help their officers. Blue’s provide medical appointments, x-rays, PTSD counseling and peer support can help, along with other benefits,” the group said in an Instagram post before the game.

According to The Wounded Blue, the Chargers have donated more than 100 tickets for injured officers in the Los Angeles area.

On Saturday, injured officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s and Police Departments, the Yorba Linda Police Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other departments around Southern California attended.

Dallas won the game 32-18.