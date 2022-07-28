New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. reported to training camp on Wednesday but did not practice with the team as he tried to resolve his contract situation.

James, A 2021 Pro Bowl selection He is in the final year of his rookie contract and will not participate in training camp practices until he receives a new contract.

James appeared on the practice field Chargers on Wednesday But according to the LA Times, no drills have taken place.

“We’re working through his contract situation,” the Chargers said said head coach Brandon Staley. “Just making sure it’s right. He’s been doing all the walk-throughs here, he’s going to work, but he’s not going full speed until that happens.”

“I think there’s full respect on both sides,” Staley continued. “They know how much we love Derwin. Derwin knows how much we love him. We’re working through that process right now. We’ll let it play out. When it does, he’ll be there.”

James is set to make a little more than $9 million for the 2022 NFL season, but he is eligible for a contract extension.

The Chargers drafted James with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, six picks after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th pick of the draft. Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension in June.

In his first season in the NFL, James was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team, the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro. After playing in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, James played in just five games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury. Last season, James made his second Pro Bowl after recording 118 tackles in 15 games.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Chargers, which made a blockbuster move to acquire Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears In March. Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa on a defense that ranked 31st in points allowed last season.

Los Angeles also agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension with wide receiver Mike Williams.