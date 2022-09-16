New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. almost had a game-changing play in the third quarter of their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs toward the end zone late in the third quarter. He finds Travis Kelce a few yards from the end zone and the All-Pro tight end tries to make his way for a touchdown, but is stonewalled by the defensive back.

James scooped up the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end and tackled him to the ground. As Kelsey hit the ground, the ball bounced out. The officials correctly ruled that the seven-time Pro Bowler was down by contact.

The drama got a huge response on social media.

James’ tackle saved the Chargers from losing the lead. Chiefs kicker Matt Amendola would tie the game with 14:58 to go in the fourth.

James is a two-time Pro Bowler who played in just 15 games for the Chargers last season, recording two interceptions, two sacks and 118 tackles. He missed the entire 2020 season with a knee injury.

Mahomes found Justin Watson for an impressive touchdown pass in the quarter.