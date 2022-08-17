New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. is not going Full speed ahead in training camp Until his contract situation is resolved.

The Pro Bowl safety can now fully participate in training camp as James signs a four-year, $76.4 million deal. Extension with chargers According to ESPN.

The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history, as James makes an average of $19.13 million per year.

Although James participated in walkthroughs throughout training camp, he did not participate in practice.

“I don’t see Derwin as a safety,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Tuesday. “I see Derwin as an impact player. If you’re looking at him as a safety, that doesn’t do Derwin justice. To me, I see him as a defensive back.”

“Because he can play anywhere. He can play the safety spot, he can play the corner, he can play the star or the money. He can run at the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man. Coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense whether he plays short or long. And He’s our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense.”

James is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make a little more than $9 million for the 2022 NFL season but is eligible for a contract extension.

The Chargers drafted James with the 17th overall pick 2018 NFL Draft And he was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team and Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro in his rookie season.

After playing in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, James played in just five games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury. Last season, James made his second Pro Bowl after recording 118 tackles in 15 games.

During James’ “hold in,” he received support from Staley and star defensive end Joey Bosa, who told reporters that James was doing the right thing by not fully participating until his contract was signed.

“I think he’s doing the right thing,” Bosa said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “He absolutely deserves everything he’s going to get. He puts in 100% every day. He’s making the best decision for him right now.

“But he’s here coaching the guys, fully participating, locking in 100% every day, which obviously means a lot to all of us. I really appreciate the coaches seeing that.”

The Chargers play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.