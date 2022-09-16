New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Herbert seemingly struggled with a rib injury The Los Angeles Chargers are available Thursday night at the Kansas City Chiefs, but despite a tough loss, head coach Brandon Staley had high praise for the young quarterback.

Staley provided a brief update Herbert’s status after the game He believes the team will have a better idea of ​​his injury on Friday, which is a rib injury.

“He’s been good. It’s a tough game. You don’t see a quarterback – at any level of football – play harder and do more for their team and their team gives them a chance than him,” Staley assured. .

Justin Herbert played through the pain to keep the Chargers in the game, earning praise from the NFL

“No one can do what he can do. No one. He showed a lot of guts. He showed us what he shows every day — that we’re never out of a fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance.”

Herbert missed just one play after being on the field for some time in the fourth quarter after a huge hit Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. He returned to throw a 35-yard pass to DeAndre Carter to set up the Chargers’ next score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was just a tough NFL game, and he took some big hits, and none of those hits affected him getting his team back like he always does,” Staley continued.

According to the NFL Network, Herbert underwent X-rays after the game and will undergo several tests Friday, but Staley did not hesitate to tell reporters Thursday night that he has no concerns about Herbert moving forward.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“No, because he’s Justin Herbert.”

He was 33-48 for 334 yards, three touchdowns and A critical disruption.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.