Charest returns to the private sector after a crushing victory for Poillivere

Former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest has said he is returning to the private sector after his lopsided defeat by MP Pierre Poilivre in the Conservative leadership election.

Charest, who campaigned as a more moderate Tory than the right-wing and populist Poillièvre, congratulated his opponent on his victory in Parliament. video message Sunday, saying he ran a “very energetic campaign”. Harest was not extravagant in his praises.

As the two leaders traded blows over a months-long campaign, Charest said it was time to unite around the party’s choice to defeat their common enemy: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

Charest, 64, said his time in electoral politics is over and he will not seek a seat in the House of Commons now that he has lost the lead.

But Charest said he will remain a conservative with a vested interest in the party’s success.

“I will remain a member of the party and continue to fight for the ideas that I put forward during this leadership race,” Charest said.

“The time has come for us to prepare for the next election campaign and unite around a new leader.”

Newly elected Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre speaks at a Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote in Ottawa on Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

After all, it looks like the Conservative Party isn’t all that divided.

Poilivre took an easy win, scoring an impressive 68.15% of the available points in the first round. Charest came in second with 16.07 percent of the points received in this election on preferential voting.

According to the rules of the party leadership, the elections are held on a points system that gives all races equal weight.

Points are awarded pro rata according to the vote in each constituency, with each riding being eligible for 100 points (provided there were at least 100 accepted votes for that riding).

“It was a crushing victory. I think it will be very worrying for the liberals – they were counting on some kind of division, so this is a great start for Pierre, ”said Corey Teneyke, a former collaborator of former Conservative prime minister Stephen. Harper’s office and former campaign manager for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Poilevre won 70 percent of the vote.

While the outcome is ultimately determined by the number of points, the raw voting data also shows how Poialievre was the preferred candidate.

His skills as a retail politician and the clarity of his campaign message helped him defeat Charest and three other candidates in the running. Poilivre has focused his energies on Trudeau, who is despised by the party base, and on his perceived shortcomings in government.

As a former financial critic of the party, Poilivre has also criticized the government’s handling of the federal deficit, which he blames on sky-high inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Charest watches party members applaud during Poilivere’s speech in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

He also reached out for support to millennials and other young people who have been locked out of Canada’s housing market by skyrocketing house prices. Indeed, housing and affordability were central to his campaign message.

As a result, Poilivre received 70.70% of the popular vote – 295,283 out of 417,635 votes cast in this election.

“This is a very decisive victory. This is a victory for all the people who wanted freedom and hope,” said Saskatchewan Senator Denise Butters, a Poilevre supporter.

“We’re going to show Canadians that we’re a united party with a strong mandate, and we’re going to show them that we’re talking about what they care about.”

WATCH: Pierre Poillièvre delivers a speech after becoming leader of the Conservative Party: Pierre Poillièvre delivering a speech after winning the Conservative Party In his victory speech on Saturday, the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilivre, made clear what he would prioritize: the economy.

Charest garnered 48,651 votes, or 11.65% of the popular vote, just marginally more than MP Leslyn Lewis.

Lewis, the only overtly social conservative candidate in the race, received 46,374 votes nationwide, or 11.10% of the vote—only 2,277 votes short of Charest, who was widely seen as the only challenger who could stop Poilivere’s rise to the top job.

The mass circulation suggests that the Conservative Party today is very different from the Progressive Conservative Party led by Charest in the 1990s.

The 2003 merger of the PC and Canadian Alliance parties created the modern Conservative Party, which is clearly right-wing.

Saturday’s results – and the defeat of former Cabinet Minister Peter McKay in the 2020 leadership election Erin O’Toole, who ran as a “True Blue” Conservative – suggest that the party’s moderate and centrist elements are now fairly marginalized.

Charest was also unable to repeat his past success in Quebec to defeat party members in that province in this race for the lead.

Charest, who led the province for nine years after winning three elections, won only six seats in the province: Brossard-Saint-Lambert, Chicoutimi-le-Fiord, Louis-Hébert, Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount, Sherbrooke and Wil. -Marie-le-Sud-West-Isle of Nuns.

Poilevre, who relied on the organizing skills of Quebec Senator Leo Husakos to help run his campaign in the province, won the other 72 seats, many of them by a wide margin.

His attempts to portray Charest as a man of yesterday, in step with the current conservative zeitgeist, eventually resonated with the party base in Quebec and across the country.