Chaotic lantern festival and organizer reaction ‘very racist’, says Six Nations community member

The organizer of a lantern festival held at a farm in the Six Nations of Grand River, Ontario, last weekend says he relied on the venue to keep the event moving despite community concerns.

“We did everything we were told to do at the venue,” Drew Dunn, manager of U.S.-based Viive Events, told CBC Hamilton this week.

An event held at the same facility in 2019 raised concerns among members of the Six Nations community that it was unsafe. The Six Nations Police called the event “unauthorized” and turned down many ticket holders, some of whom came from over 100 km. According to one of the neighbors, this turned the area into “mayhem”.

Since then, many have demanded refunds and fuller explanations from the organizers.

“They said they would take care of it,” Dunn said of the property owner. “I’m the first to admit that things didn’t go the way we wanted.”

Rick Monture, a Mohawk of the Turtles and living in the Six Nations, called the company’s actions and the reaction to the fiasco “very racist.”

“These organizers must understand that the lands of the indigenous peoples cannot be considered as a desert. [where] our territories and the safety of our people are irrelevant,” he told CBC Hamilton on Thursday.

He said that while some municipalities like Toronto have banned sky lanterns, nature reserves like the Six Nations don’t have the same laws, “creating a loophole for them.”

“They don’t care if it causes any potential harm or threat to the community… I would put the entire responsibility on the organizers of the event,” said Monture, who is also an assistant professor at McMaster University in the departments of English, culture. and indigenous studies.

The CBC was unable to contact the owner of the property, and Dunn did not provide more information about the venue.

How was the night

Viive Events is the Utah-based company behind The Lights Festival, where people light a lantern and launch it into the sky.

This is happening in the US and Canada and has been a concern in the past. The event, which is positioned as taking place in the Toronto area on August 20, was hosted remotely, Dunn said.

The company held a local stop at a private property, Johnson Farm, on Six Nations.

The First Nations Reserve is also home to the largest Caroline forest in southern Ontario.

Festival of Lights organizers say they are setting a new date for the event to make up for the night, which they say caused “confusion and inconvenience” for ticket holders. (globetrotter.mitul.kathuria/Instagram)

Terry Monture lives near the farm and described the scene of Saturday night’s “mayhem” – darkened roads filled with cars, people trying to get to the place despite the police blocking it.

She said she spoke to at least one person who did not know the area was a nature reserve. She told them that they should not be there, and that “the council of our group and our hereditary council have condemned [the event].”

At least one official letter from the community, signed by Mark Hill, head of the elected council, was sent to the organizers ahead of the event stating that it was too dangerous to run the lanterns and the organizers were not authorized to do so.

When asked if Viive Events had contacted the elected council or the Haudenosaunee Confederate Chiefs’ Council (HCCC)—the traditional hereditary leaders in the reserve—Dunn said he wasn’t sure and should double-check.

The HCCC declined to comment.

While there was an announcement from the organizers on the day of the event asking about 5,000 ticket holders not to launch the lanterns, some of them were flying through the sky on Saturday night.

Others have been turned down by Six Nations Police, who said this week they are investigating and may file charges.

Dunn said organizers were unaware that police were arriving at the event and turning people away. He said the company was unable to contact the police, which he said was the reason for their delay in making a public statement. On Sunday evening, the company posted a note online apologizing “for any misunderstandings and inconvenience.”

“We were confused as members … no one wanted to talk to me,” Dunn said, adding that he had not heard of any potential allegations from the police.

Six Nations Police did not respond to questions from CBC Hamilton.

Event company says it follows ‘correct protocols’

In a statement released Tuesday, Hill said the event represented “a callous disregard for the safety and well-being of the people of six nations.”

According to him, one family had problems traveling to a relative’s funeral due to traffic jams at the event.

“It is unacceptable for third parties to think they can use our sovereignty to their advantage by hosting activities on the territory that bring little or no benefit to our community,” he wrote.

Monture said he was particularly upset by one part of the organizers’ statement Sunday, which said they were happy for those who released their lanterns.

They were essentially saying, “Well done for disobeying the police and threatening the lives and well-being of people in the community,” Monture said.

When asked about the concerns of both the community and ticket holders, Dunn said that there had not been a single fire in the event’s five years.

The company is going through “all the right protocols,” he added.

Rick Monture had strong words for the organizers of the Festival of Light, a lantern festival that took place at the Indigenous Sanctuary on August 20th. (McMaster University)

“Not everyone likes this event, it’s like everything in life…it’s part of hosting a special event,” Dunn said.

“People don’t realize that thousands of people go there because they lost a loved one or they start working… that’s what we give people.”

He said the venue itself is private property and they can hold events whenever they want. He also said that the event went well when it was held there in 2019.

Neighbor Terry Monture previously told the CBC that the event raised some concerns.

Organizers issue limited refunds

Dunn said Viive is working with customers to get refunds for some, but not all.

“When a musician goes on tour and an artist loses their voice, they don’t refund everyone, they reschedule the show,” Dunn said.

The company has 52 complaints are registered with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), many of which are related to accessing refunds and/or events that don’t happen. “Consumers are reaching out to businesses for refunds, but to no avail,” the website says.

However, Dunn said, “We’re not here to steal money, we’re not here to be scammers, we’re here to give people an amazing experience.”

The festival’s FAQ section states that tickets are non-refundable unless the customer opts for a refund protection plan.

Another chance for a refund is if the event is canceled and a new date is not set within 90 days of the original event.

Dunn said Vive hoped to host another event in Ontario by October, but said it would not take place at Johnson’s farm.

Instead, the venue will be in the municipality that supports the event, he said.

“We’re working day and night to find another place to do it right so these people can get a feel for what a great event it is,” he said.