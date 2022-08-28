New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Idaho police say a fight at a western Idaho fair Friday night left one man stabbed and another man shot himself.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho.

One person was found with a stab wound and another suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the incident caused a lot of “confusion and concern” as deputies worked to locate the suspects and determine what had happened, all while fairgoers were unable to leave.

Sheriff’s deputies located “some but not all” of the individuals involved in the fight, adding that two people were being treated for injuries.

“We know it was confusing and possibly scary for people at the fair tonight. Deputies worked quickly to figure out what was going on and keep people safe, which is why the parking lot and gates were closed,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.