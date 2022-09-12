Channeling Abortion Outrage, Democratic Women Push for Upset in Senate Elections

Democrats have fielded female candidates in nearly half of the states with Senate races this year.

Some states with Senate races on the ballot saw double-digit jumps in new female voters.

Candidates emphasized that concerns about economic conditions are also heavily shaping voters’ views.

MANCHESTER — Heading into the midterm elections, the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights is on the mind of Lisa Ciaccia, a 59-year-old quality manager from the southern New Hampshire town of Nashua.

Inflation comes and goes, Ciacia said. “We’ve been here before. Abortion is a big problem.”

For her it’s not about whether the candidate is a Democrat or a Republican, but about allowing people to make their own decisions.