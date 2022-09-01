New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, warned that the US military is not ready for war with China, urging Biden to prepare the US for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joins “Fox and Friends First” and says he thinks war could come in hours, not years.

US, Allies Send Thousands of Troops to Indo-Pacific Military Drill as China Continues Attack on Taiwan

Gordon Chang: They are not ready for many reasons. First, the Navy has been broken for decades. The Air Force is not in the best shape either and I think the political leadership in the Pentagon is not mentally prepared to fight a general war either… they are a lot. Interested in things like… culture conscious And the rest. But they believe that if there is a conflict with China, it won’t be five years from now, and that’s why they are retiring ships and planes. They need to be ready for a confrontation with China in the next few hours, not five years from now.

