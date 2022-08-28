Championship Sarr became the best in Reading, Estupinan scored a hat-trick

Naby Sarr’s debut goal was enough to Reading to the top of the championship when they win Millwall 1-0 in Den. A first-half header from the former Huddersfield player proved to be the winner as the impressive Royals became the first team to walk away from Millwall with a win this season. Sheffield United, the previous leaders, drew against Luton on Friday.

Sunderland lost at home to Norwich and Neil was absent due to Stoke interest Read more

Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley how they beat Wigan 5-1 away to earn their second league win, they moved up to sixth. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added his second. Will Keane converted a penalty in favor of the hosts shortly before half-time, but Nathan Tella extended the Clarets’ lead six minutes into the second half. Brownhill added his second before Samuel Bastien ended the game.

Oscar Estupinyan continued to shine Hull with a hat-trick in a 3-2 home win Coventry. Estupinan fired straight ahead, but Matt Godden equalized in the 29th minute. Estupinan added his second to regain the lead before half time and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute. Godden got second place, but Hull held on to finish third.

Quick guide League One results: Scarlett’s kick puts Pompey in first place Show Dane Scarlett’s only goal in the first half. Portsmouth victory with a score of 1:0 on Port Vail and sent them to the top of the league table. Scarlett, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, deflected a low cross from Marlon Pak in the 25th minute, enough to lift Posch into first place ahead of Ipswich on goal difference and extend an unbeaten start to the season. Ipswich were twice tied to Barnsley draw 2-2 at Portman Road. Former Reds Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy had the Tractor Boys ahead, but Barnsley’s equalizers came first from Jack Aitchison and then from Callum Styles. Sheffield Wednesday climbed to third after the rout Green Forest 5-0 at Hillsborough. Goals by Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory put the Owls out of sight in the first half, with Dominique Bernard scoring an own goal early in the second half. peterborough it looked like he should end the day at the top of the table before late goals from Jason Knight and David McGoldrick sealed Derby victory 2-1. Plymouth beat Bolton 2-0 at home thanks to goals in each half by Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardy. Cambridge remained in touch with the leaders after a Sam Smith hat-trick and Liam O’Neill’s game-winning goal ensured them a 4–3 victory against 10 men. Burtonwho had Johnny Smith got a direct red card in the 10th minute. Charlton struck back to make a 1-1 draw at Wycombewho scored a goal from Anis Mehmeti in the first half, but a minute later, Crystal Palace loan Jesurun Rak-Sakya equalized. Will Grigg scored his first goals for MK Dons since he joined the free transfer in the summer when his side thumped Morecambe 4-0. Gerard Garner equalized in stoppage time. fleetwoodwho came back 2-0 to draw 2-2 in Lincoln. Cameron Brannagan converted a late penalty Oxford victory 2-1 on Cheltenham. United’s Billy Bodin was sent off between their two goals, with Cheltenham’s Ellis Chapman belatedly following. Ryan Bowman’s late equalizer earned shrewsbury draw 1-1 in Bristol Roverswho led through the efforts of Ryan Loft in the second half, and Exeter lost 0-0 to Accrington. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Blackpool recorded a second consecutive 3-3 draw, returning to earn a point against Bristol City. Blackpool took an early lead thanks to Josh Bowler, but Tommy Conway equalized shortly before half-time. Jerry Yates regained the lead in the 55th minute, but Antoine Semegno quickly equalized. City took the lead thanks to an own goal from Marvin Ekpitet, but Theo Corbeanu equalized in the 90th minute.

Lewis Baker goal StockNew manager Alex Neil is rumored to have won Blackburn 1-0. Following this, Stoke’s interim manager Dean Holden stated that he had left the club. Club co-chairman John Coates said: “The professionalism that Dean brought to his position with us has never been more evident. [than] over the last 48 hours, culminating in him leading us to victory at Blackburn this afternoon. We are grateful for his efforts over the past 16 months and wish him every success in the future.”

norwich fourth behind Josh Sargent’s goal Sunderland 1:0, and took Richard Wood’s double Rotherham in the fifth how they beat Birmingham 2-0.

Quick guide League Two review: Oh stays on top after winning six-goal thriller Show Leyton Orient made five out of six wins to remain top of the Sky Bet League Two after they came out on top in a six-goal thriller with a 4-2 win over Hartlepool. Just two minutes had passed when O team forward Charlie Kelman was pulled into the box, allowing George Moncourt to score from the penalty spot. Wes McDonald equalized at the half-hour mark, but Hartlepool went into the break a goal down as Kelman restored the home side’s lead. Paul Smith increased the lead of the hosts immediately after the break, but Josh Umera’s penalty saved the visitors. The fight was decided when Ruel Sotiriou fired in the 74th minute. Josh Gordon’s kick in the 10th minute helped Barrow continue an impressive start to the season and denounce AFC Wimbledon before defeat 1:0. Doncaster Rovers came out on top against Northampton with a 1–0 win, with George Miller scoring the game’s only goal from a penalty kick. A similar story happened at the Peninsula Stadium when two undefeated teams faced each other in uniform Salford as well as Stevenage but the hosts were late with the victory over Boro. Ryan Watson scored in the 90th minute and scored all three points for Neil Wood’s team. Sutton recorded their second win of the season with a 2-1 win over Mansfield at the VBS Public Stadium. Walsall now failed to win in four matches as they lost 2-1 by hand Grimsby. John Mellish deflected shot in the second half earned Carlisle all three points in a 1-0 win Gillingham in Brunton Park. Josh Hawks and Jake Burton are on target. Tranmere won the second victory of the season, beating with a score of 2:0 Colchester. newport scored four goals in the first half, defeating Harrogate 4-0 at EnviroVent Stadium. Anthony Sarchevich saves a point Stockport draw 1:1 with Swindon despite the fact that Paddy Madden had been sent off just minutes before. Swindon opened the scoring thanks to Fraser Blake-Tracy. Tyrese Sinclair equalized in the 60th minute Rochdale first point of the season in a 1-1 draw against Crowley after Jack Powell put the visitors in front. Town’s Nick Tzarulla was sent off after being shown a second yellow card. Bradford played a goalless draw with cru at the University of Bradford Stadium. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Watforda win-win start was interrupted by Albert Adoma in CRC3-2 win. Riley McGree and Matt Crooks scored like Middlesbrough recorded their first win of the season to exit the relegation zone by winning 2-1 against 10 people Swansea.

Jed Wallace look-alike included West Bromwich get out two down draw 2-2 in Huddersfieldwho remain in the relegation zone, and Cardiff against Preston was headless.