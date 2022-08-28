Naby Sarr’s debut goal was enough to Reading to the top of the championship when they win Millwall 1-0 in Den. A first-half header from the former Huddersfield player proved to be the winner as the impressive Royals became the first team to walk away from Millwall with a win this season. Sheffield United, the previous leaders, drew against Luton on Friday.
Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley how they beat Wigan 5-1 away to earn their second league win, they moved up to sixth. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added his second. Will Keane converted a penalty in favor of the hosts shortly before half-time, but Nathan Tella extended the Clarets’ lead six minutes into the second half. Brownhill added his second before Samuel Bastien ended the game.
Oscar Estupinyan continued to shine Hull with a hat-trick in a 3-2 home win Coventry. Estupinan fired straight ahead, but Matt Godden equalized in the 29th minute. Estupinan added his second to regain the lead before half time and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute. Godden got second place, but Hull held on to finish third.
Blackpool recorded a second consecutive 3-3 draw, returning to earn a point against Bristol City. Blackpool took an early lead thanks to Josh Bowler, but Tommy Conway equalized shortly before half-time. Jerry Yates regained the lead in the 55th minute, but Antoine Semegno quickly equalized. City took the lead thanks to an own goal from Marvin Ekpitet, but Theo Corbeanu equalized in the 90th minute.
Lewis Baker goal StockNew manager Alex Neil is rumored to have won Blackburn 1-0. Following this, Stoke’s interim manager Dean Holden stated that he had left the club. Club co-chairman John Coates said: “The professionalism that Dean brought to his position with us has never been more evident. [than] over the last 48 hours, culminating in him leading us to victory at Blackburn this afternoon. We are grateful for his efforts over the past 16 months and wish him every success in the future.”
norwich fourth behind Josh Sargent’s goal Sunderland 1:0, and took Richard Wood’s double Rotherham in the fifth how they beat Birmingham 2-0.
Watforda win-win start was interrupted by Albert Adoma in CRC3-2 win. Riley McGree and Matt Crooks scored like Middlesbrough recorded their first win of the season to exit the relegation zone by winning 2-1 against 10 people Swansea.
Jed Wallace look-alike included West Bromwich get out two down draw 2-2 in Huddersfieldwho remain in the relegation zone, and Cardiff against Preston was headless.