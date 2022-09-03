Ipswich struck late to secure a 2-0 win at Accrington and climb to the top of the first league table.

Substitute Conor Chaplin headed in from around the corner in the 76th minute and his deflected shot landed on Wes Burns with three minutes left to send the Tractor Boys higher. Portsmouth by goal difference.

Tottenham’s loan striker Dane Scarlett scored twice as Pompey came from behind to beat peterborough in Fratton Park. Jack Marriott gave Posh the lead, but just before halftime, Scarlett took over the home team. The Spurs 18-year-old then settled things by scoring his second goal with 20 minutes left.

Plymouth moved up to third place after losing by two goals and winning 3-2 in Derby with a brace of substitute Sam Cosgrove. James Collins and Nathaniel Mendes-Ling led the Rams at halftime. But Morgan Whittaker closed the gap, and Cosgrove equalized with 15 minutes left, barely entering the field. Cosgrove, on loan from Birmingham, struck again in the 90th minute, stunning Pride Park and returning all three points to Devon.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to fourth after a 2–0 home loss to rivals South Yorkshire Barnsley. Devante Cole broke the deadlock to give the Tykes the lead in the 34th minute, with James Norwood heading from a corner to seal the win with a quarter of an hour to go.

Joe Ironside shot twice in three minutes in the middle of the first half. Cambridge beat Lincoln 2-0 and fifth place. At the other end of the table Burton dropped to sixth league loss of seven after a 2-1 defeat at Oxford. Cameron Brannagan gave the US the lead by three minutes into the second half, with Kyle Joseph adding a second with 20 minutes left. Victor Adeboyejo pulled back a goal for the Brewers, who remain in last place with just one point.

Green ForestThe poor start continued with a 2-0 home defeat against shrewsbury. Recalle Pike gave the Shrews the lead from the start, and Jordan Shipley doubled the lead early in the second half.

Bolton eighth after coming from behind to beat Charlton 3-1. Scott Frazier gave the Addix the lead in the fourth minute, but Conor Bradley soon put the hosts back on even terms before Kieran Lee completed the turnaround shortly before half-time. Bolton defender George Johnston added third with 15 minutes left.

Bristol Rovers fought back twice to draw 2-2 against Morecambe at Memorial Stadium. The Shrimp took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to Jensen Weir before Ryan Loft equalized with the Rovers in half an hour. Kieran Phillips put the visitors back in the lead in the 53rd minute, but Rovers debutant Bobby Thomas equalized from a late corner.

Shake Diabate’s header in the second half was enough to give Exeter 1-0 home win over MK Dons sit seventh. fleetwood draw 1-1 with 10 players Wycombe at Highbury Stadium, visitors who were shown a direct red card by striker Garath McCleery just 10 minutes after a no-ball collision. And Charlie Brown came off the bench after a late equalizer. Cheltenham fought to a 2-2 draw Port Vail.