Championship Norwich takes first place as Robins moves up to third

Norwich went on to win five consecutive league victories and came out on top of the league with a 3–0 win over Coventry.

Teemu Pukki gave his team the lead in the 15th minute of the game before Josh Sargent scored his fifth goal of the season to double the lead. Substitute Kieran Dowell ended a strong home day with 10 minutes to go, and the Sky Blues were bottomed out.

The sudden departure of Alex Neil threatens to return the crisis to Sunderland | Barry Glendenning

Two goals from Nucky Wells included Bristol City climb to third by beating Blackburn 3-2. Tommy Conway scored for the Robins shortly before halftime and Wells doubled the lead just after halftime. Tiris Dolan pulled one goal back for Rovers, but Wells quickly rebuilt the two-goal tally. Ben Brereton Diaz scored in stoppage time for Blackburn but the Robins held on to score three points.

Quick guide

League One results: Ipswich go top

Ipswich struck late to secure a 2-0 win at Accrington and climb to the top of the first league table.

Substitute Conor Chaplin headed in from around the corner in the 76th minute and his deflected shot landed on Wes Burns with three minutes left to send the Tractor Boys higher. Portsmouth by goal difference.

Tottenham’s loan striker Dane Scarlett scored twice as Pompey came from behind to beat peterborough in Fratton Park. Jack Marriott gave Posh the lead, but just before halftime, Scarlett took over the home team. The Spurs 18-year-old then settled things by scoring his second goal with 20 minutes left.

Plymouth moved up to third place after losing by two goals and winning 3-2 in Derby with a brace of substitute Sam Cosgrove. James Collins and Nathaniel Mendes-Ling led the Rams at halftime. But Morgan Whittaker closed the gap, and Cosgrove equalized with 15 minutes left, barely entering the field. Cosgrove, on loan from Birmingham, struck again in the 90th minute, stunning Pride Park and returning all three points to Devon.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to fourth after a 2–0 home loss to rivals South Yorkshire Barnsley. Devante Cole broke the deadlock to give the Tykes the lead in the 34th minute, with James Norwood heading from a corner to seal the win with a quarter of an hour to go.

Joe Ironside shot twice in three minutes in the middle of the first half. Cambridge beat Lincoln 2-0 and fifth place. At the other end of the table Burton dropped to sixth league loss of seven after a 2-1 defeat at Oxford. Cameron Brannagan gave the US the lead by three minutes into the second half, with Kyle Joseph adding a second with 20 minutes left. Victor Adeboyejo pulled back a goal for the Brewers, who remain in last place with just one point.

Green ForestThe poor start continued with a 2-0 home defeat against shrewsbury. Recalle Pike gave the Shrews the lead from the start, and Jordan Shipley doubled the lead early in the second half.

Bolton eighth after coming from behind to beat Charlton 3-1. Scott Frazier gave the Addix the lead in the fourth minute, but Conor Bradley soon put the hosts back on even terms before Kieran Lee completed the turnaround shortly before half-time. Bolton defender George Johnston added third with 15 minutes left.

Bristol Rovers fought back twice to draw 2-2 against Morecambe at Memorial Stadium. The Shrimp took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to Jensen Weir before Ryan Loft equalized with the Rovers in half an hour. Kieran Phillips put the visitors back in the lead in the 53rd minute, but Rovers debutant Bobby Thomas equalized from a late corner.

Shake Diabate’s header in the second half was enough to give Exeter 1-0 home win over MK Dons sit seventh. fleetwood draw 1-1 with 10 players Wycombe at Highbury Stadium, visitors who were shown a direct red card by striker Garath McCleery just 10 minutes after a no-ball collision. And Charlie Brown came off the bench after a late equalizer. Cheltenham fought to a 2-2 draw Port Vail.

Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA.
Watford dropped to fifth place after only being able to draw 1-1 with Rotherham. Richard Wood gave the Millers the lead just two minutes into the game, but Wakun Bayo equalized for a point.

Wakun Baio celebrates equalizer for Watford at Rotherham Stadium in New York.
Wakun Baio (left) celebrates after equalizing for Watford at Rotherham Stadium in New York. Photograph: Isaac Parkin/Pennsylvania.

Millwall ended their 3-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Cardiffthanks to second-half goals from Charlie Cresswell and Benic Afobe.

Asgaard’s body was late for Wigan come up behind and hit Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road. Carlton Morris gave Luton the lead shortly before half-time, but Wigan equalized 10 minutes after a Callum Lang shot deflected off Tom Lockyer. Aasgaard then hit home from 20 yards with two minutes left to snatch three points for the Latics.

Quick guide

The results of the second league: “Vostok” is still clean

Leyton Orient recovered from their midweek EFL trophy crushing Oxford when they sank Tranmere 2:0 to keep the first place in the second league.

Richie Wellens’ side, down just two points in seven games this season, took advantage of an own goal by Joshua Dacres-Cogley before clinching the win thanks to Paul Smith with five minutes to go. Orient is already leading by three points after Barrowwho started the day from second place, lost 3-1 on Northampton.

Sam Hoskins’ early debut for the hosts was quickly canceled by Josh Gordon, but second-half shots from Kieron Bowl and Tyler Magloire returned the Shoemakers to victory.

Jamie Reed scored twice Stevenage took advantage of all the advantages to come in second place, beating with a score of 2:1 cru on Gresty Road. Rod McDonald shot ahead just before the half-hour mark, but Reid shot twice in the second half as Steve Evans’ men bounced back well from last week’s loss at Salford.

Ammi’s own hopes of finishing second were dashed by wrestling Crowley, who hit back twice to achieve a 2–2 draw at Moore Lane. Callum Hendry’s early debut was canceled by Tom Nichols in the 29th minute, then Ryan Watson put Salford back in the lead, but Ludwig Francillette equalized again in the 66th minute.

stone bottom Rochdale are still on the hunt for their first league win of the season after losing a 3-1 lead and drawing 3-3 at Carlisle. Two goals from Scott Quigley and one from Devante Rodney put the visitors in control, but the Cumbrians, who briefly equalized thanks to John Mellish, recovered with strikes from Christian Dennis and Paul Huntington in the second half.

Hartlepool also deprived of the first victory, as they drew 1:1 on Colchesterrookie Wesley McDonalds appeared poised to knock them off target before Berili Lubula equalized four minutes before stoppage time.

Goals scored by Ollie Clarke, George Maris and Lucas Akins Mansfield impressive 3-1 win Doncasterwho equalized with a Lee Tomlin penalty at half-time.

Earned goals by Andy Cook and Jake Young Bradford 2-1 victory over Walsallfor which Donerworn Daniels answered in the 57th minute.

Grimsby won 2-0 on newport with second-half goals from Bryn Morris and Harry Clifton, and an early header from Fraser Horsfall was enough to Stockport see off AFC Wimbledon in Edgeley Park.

Kylian Kouassi scored the winning goal in the 70th minute Sutton beat Harrogate 2:1, the guests sent off George Horbury in the 73rd minute, suffering the third defeat in a row. Meanwhile, fellow wrestlers Gillingham clung to a goalless draw at home to Swindon despite Hadji Mnoga being sacked in the 10th minute for a second yellow card.

PrestonA streak of seven league clean sheets was snapped after they lost 1-0 at home BirminghamMaxim Kolin leads the early winner.

Swansea won their second win of the season by beating CRC 1-0. The Swans received a penalty in the 15th minute of the match, but goalkeeper Seni Dieng refused Joel Piro. The striker compensated his penalty five minutes later, however, with a single goal.

