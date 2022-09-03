Championship Norwich takes first place as Robins moves up to third

Norwich went on to win five consecutive league victories and came out on top of the league with a 3–0 win over Coventry.
Teemu Pukki gave his team the lead in the 15th minute of the game before Josh Sargent scored his fifth goal of the season to double the lead. Substitute Kieran Dowell ended a strong home day with 10 minutes to go, and the Sky Blues were bottomed out.
Two goals from Nucky Wells included Bristol City climb to third by beating Blackburn 3-2. Tommy Conway scored for the Robins shortly before halftime and Wells doubled the lead just after halftime. Tiris Dolan pulled one goal back for Rovers, but Wells quickly rebuilt the two-goal tally. Ben Brereton Diaz scored in stoppage time for Blackburn but the Robins held on to score three points.
Watford dropped to fifth place after only being able to draw 1-1 with Rotherham. Richard Wood gave the Millers the lead just two minutes into the game, but Wakun Bayo equalized for a point.
Millwall ended their 3-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Cardiffthanks to second-half goals from Charlie Cresswell and Benic Afobe.
Asgaard’s body was late for Wigan come up behind and hit Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road. Carlton Morris gave Luton the lead shortly before half-time, but Wigan equalized 10 minutes after a Callum Lang shot deflected off Tom Lockyer. Aasgaard then hit home from 20 yards with two minutes left to snatch three points for the Latics.
PrestonA streak of seven league clean sheets was snapped after they lost 1-0 at home BirminghamMaxim Kolin leads the early winner.
Swansea won their second win of the season by beating CRC 1-0. The Swans received a penalty in the 15th minute of the match, but goalkeeper Seni Dieng refused Joel Piro. The striker compensated his penalty five minutes later, however, with a single goal.