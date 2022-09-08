Champions League results Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the “Barcelona”

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the first match of the Champions League for the team. Barcelona lead the Catalan club to a convincing 5-1 home win over Victoria Pilsen on Wednesday.

Midfielder Frank Kessy gave Barça the lead in the 13th minute and Lewandowski extended their lead with a right footed shot into the bottom corner in the 37th minute.

The Polish striker headed off a cross from Ousmane Dembele, scoring once more in first-half stoppage time to restore Barça’s two-goal reserve after Jan Sikora headed the Czech champions back into contention.

Lewandowski ended his treble midway through the second half, meeting Ferran Torres’ break and spinning the ball into the far post for the first time.

Torres ended an enjoyable evening for Xavi’s team by scoring the fifth goal and putting Barça into first place in Group C. They will travel to Lewandowski’s former club Bayern Munich next week when Pilsen hosts InterNational.

Inter lost 2-0. Bayern Munich in Milan when Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal. Germany’s Sane did an excellent job with a well-placed cross from Joshua Kimmich before edging past goalkeeper Andre Onana, who made his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.

Sane also claimed responsibility for his second goal after destroying Inter’s defense with a lightning-fast one-two double from Kingsley Coman in 66th before his shot was saved in goal by Inter captain Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Bayern, who have recovered from two consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, will host Barcelona next week, while Inter, who lost their last two matches after losing to Milan in Saturday’s derby, will play Viktoria Pilsen.

Antoine Griezmann (right) celebrates the winning goal against Porto with his Atlético Madrid teammate Mario Hermoso. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images

In Spain, Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time. Atletico Madrid 2-1 home win in Group B over a 10-man team Porto after the crazy end of the match.

As the teams meet in the first group match for the second consecutive year, they recorded a 0–0 score as the game went into stoppage time.

Atlético Madrid defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring when his deflected shot from the edge of the box left Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa helpless.

Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe equalized from the penalty spot four minutes later, before substitute Griezmann sealed the home win with a close-range header in the 101st minute.

Atlético drew level on three points in Group B with Club Brugge, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.