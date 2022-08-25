Champions League: Liverpool take on Rangers, City take Borussia Dortmund

Rangers will play Liverpool on their return to the Champions League for the first time in 12 years after drawing Jurgen Klopp’s team in Group A, while Erling Haaland will play former club Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City.

After going through two qualifying rounds after losing in the Europa League final last season, Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s side have been rewarded with a tough group that also includes Dutch champions Ajax and Napoli, who are top of the Serie A standings after two matches.

However, it could have been worse for Rangers if former Bayern Munich and Turkey midfielder Hamit Altintop dragged them into a group that included Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Internazionale. Instead, Czech champion Viktoria Pilsen faces the unenviable task of trying to beat three teams that have won the competition 14 times.

Liverpool have never played Rangers in a competitive match before, although they have met in friendly matches, most recently in October 2011 when the Scottish side beat Ibrox 1-0.

Klopp had no doubts about the task ahead. He said: “The first thing to say is the right, right call. The difference this year is that the group stage will be shorter than usual, so we need to be prepared not only for the quality of the opposition, but also for other demands and rhythms.

“Just a couple of years ago we played two very tough matches against Ajax and draw with Napoli quite regularly so we know quite a lot about both of them and they know a little about us. I know that some new lessons will also be learned.

“Rangers are a new opponent for us, but we know them too. Their history over the past few years has been really interesting and they did a very good job of qualifying for the group stage considering the teams they played against in the qualifiers.”

Elsewhere, Tottenham will rejoice in their chances of progressing in their first Champions League campaign since 2019/20 after drawing against Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Rangers in the Europa League final to qualify for the this season, with Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

“We have some very difficult games, but now everyone knows each other in European football and we have a team that I think can be reckoned with,” said Tottenham ambassador and former captain Gary Mabbatt.

“We’re playing against the elite in Europe and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Chelsea will play AC Milan, Salzburg and Dynamo Zagreb, also a highly anticipated draw for Thomas Tuchel’s side in Group E, while Norway striker Haaland will reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund teammates after of their £53m summer move after City were placed in the German side, Sevilla and Copenhagen in Group G.

Quick guide Champions League group stage draw and dates Show Group A Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B Porto, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Brugge

Group C Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Internazionale, Victoria Pilsen

Group D Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille

Group E Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G Manchester City, Seville, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa First tour September 6-7

Second round September 13-14

Third round October 4-5

Fourth round October 11-12

Fifth round October 25-26

Sixth round November 1-2

“It will be a special game, especially for Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan,” City chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

“I think both will love it. This is a fantastic stadium – the last time we were there it was empty due to Covid so it will really be a great experience for our fans in both Dortmund and Manchester.”

Asked if winning the Champions League for the first time was City’s priority this season after being eliminated from the semi-finals last season by Real Madrid after losing to Chelsea in the 2021 final, Soriano added: “No, never.” . Our priority has always been the Premier League – that’s what we work hard for every week and that’s our bread and butter. The Champions League is, of course, an aspiration, but not an obsession. We will win, I’m sure.”

Celtic will face a difficult struggle with the owners of Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic, under Ange Postekoglou, faced the 14-time winners for the last time in 1980. In this European Cup match, the Spaniards ultimately won, losing at one stage with a score of 2:0.

Porto, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge are in Group B, while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa are in Group H.

England Euro 2022 winning coach Sarina Wigman was also named UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year, while Beth Mead was beaten out by Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas for Player of the Year.

“It is a great pleasure to receive this great award, it is a great honor and honor for me,” Weigman said. “This award is for everyone associated with the England national team, the football federation, staff and, above all, the players. Our fans have been very good too, so thank you fans for so much support. I hope we qualify for the World Cup and enjoy the game.” Carlo Ancelotti of Madrid won the men’s award and Karim Benzema was named the Men’s Player of the Year.