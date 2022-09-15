type here...
Champions League Benfica fights back to leave Juventus in trouble

By printveela editor

Benfica bounced back to a 2-1 win over Juventus, while goals from Joao Mario and David Neres kept a perfect start in Group H and left their hosts scoreless in their first two Champions League games.

Juventus took the lead in the fourth minute when Arkadiusz Milik rose to the top of the box and headed the ball into the bottom left corner from a Leandro Paredes free kick. The Italian side dominated most of the first half, but Mario equalized shortly before half-time with a penalty after Fabio Miretti was penalized for a foul on Gonzalo Ramos.

Benfica kept up their momentum in the second half, with Neres putting them ahead in the 55th minute. The Brazilian winger fired a volley after a shot from Rafa Silva parried him in the way of Mattia Perin. Juve failed to equalize and Bremer missed a late opportunity to save the point.

“I already told the team that these moments happen in football, [and] we have to come out of them as a team with a sense of responsibility,” Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. “Of course it will be difficult. [to reach the knockout stages]but not all is lost.

Juventus are six points behind Benfica. Paris Saint Germainwho fought off a goal in order to hit Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel. Tiarron Chery gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute, stretching out to convert a perfect cross from Dolev Haziza, but PSG equalized after 13 minutes when a cross from Kylian Mbappe deflected in the path of Lionel Messi, who shot from close range.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored two PSG goals together against Maccabi Haifa. Photograph: Jack Gez/AFP/Getty Images

Haifa continued to threaten, with chances falling to Franzdi Piero and Omer Atsili before Vitinha created an opportunity for Messi, who was close to the hour mark. The Argentine then served Mbappe through a ball before Neymar completed a break two minutes before time to secure the win.

Group F RealMadrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb goal in the 80th minute, while Marco Asensio also scored late to give the home side a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Valverde saved the hosts after a disappointing game, and the German guests created the best chances until Real Madrid’s late breakthrough. The Uruguayan beat his marker on the edge of the penalty area before clearing the bottom corner before substitute Asensio added a second in stoppage time from a Toni Kroos pass.

“It was an amazing goal; we must make the most of [Valverde] because he is in brilliant form,” said Real Madrid defender Nacho. “It was a really hard game, we got a little out of sync, but we are always capable of scoring.”

Previously, Milan secured their first Champions League win of the season after Olivier Giroud’s penalty secured a 3-1 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in group E.

Olivier Giroud scores from the penalty spot in Milan's victory over Dinamo Zagreb.
Olivier Giroud scores from the penalty spot in Milan’s victory over Dinamo Zagreb. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The French striker broke the stalemate at half-time by converting a penalty after Josip Sutalo brought down Rafael Leão. Alexis Salemakers gave the hosts a long-awaited two-ball cushion with a powerful header shortly after the break, but Dynamo were not going to give up quietly.

The guests returned to the game thanks to Mislav Orsic, who smashed the gate after Bruno Petkovic’s deft footwork. Milan scored three points when midfielder Tommaso Pobega, along with Theo Hernandez, scored the third goal with 13 minutes left in the game.

“It was not an easy match. We wanted to win by playing our own football and, to be a little more precise, we could have scored more,” Giroud said afterwards. “The Champions League is the best competition. We want to do well and at least get out of the group.”

In group G, Copenhagen as well as Seville played a goalless draw at the Parken stadium. Mohammed Darami was closest to the hosts, and the result does not give much hope for both sides to get into the 1/8 finals.

