Challengers, hopes and fighters

Applicants for automatic promotion

Seven teams will start with a different manager than the one who completed the last campaign, and there is no more intriguing appointment than four-time Premier League winner Vincent Kompany, who goes on Burnley. There are concerns about the club’s financial structure after relegation, but if the Company’s defensive experience reflects on CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and goalkeeper Arijanet Murić, all of whom come from Manchester City, and Luke McNally, who joined from Oxford, , this incarnation will certainly be close. As at Anderlecht, where Kompany has consistently finished in third place, he will be team-mate Craig Bellamy. Teething problems are inevitable, but they have an experienced backbone that will be complemented by the exuberance of Scott Twine, League One player of the season.

Premier League 2022-23 preview #3: Bournemouth Read more

West Bromwich Albion, who could benefit from a softer focus than those relegated from the Premier League, are trying to work out a more tried and true formula after an extremely flat campaign, with Steve Bruce expecting a fifth promotion from the division. Goals shouldn’t be such an issue with the arrival of two of the league’s best offensive players in Jed Wallace and John Swift, whose creativity should open up the defense and ensure Carlan Grant and Daryl Dyke are back in shape. Middlesbrough having arguably the best manager in the division in Chris Wilder, and signing Wolves loan Ryan Giles, a four-club regular at that level, should add Isaiah Jones to Boro’s full-back system, although another striker is likely would represent the final. piece in the puzzle. Yo-yoing norwich city as well as Watford returned to their confusing and reassuring safe zone, outside the top division and almost certainly at the top of the second tier, and will certainly have a say, especially in the latter if head coach Rob Edwards, who is on the hunt for consecutive promotions, can rely on Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr in any role.

Playoff contenders

Last time Luton failed to improve on their previous position six years ago when they were a mid-table club in the second league. Leading last year’s path to the playoff semi-finals is a big task, though the return of Coley Woodrow and the arrival of Carlton Morris are generally shrewd signings. Huddersfieldwho have gone one step further by reaching Wembley, well equipped to deal with massive relegations and start at home to Burnley on Friday, the season kicks off in July due to the World Cup. Sheffield United are well positioned to at least repeat last season’s fifth place and there’s no reason why they can’t keep looking up under Paul Heckingbottom. Is this the year Millwall Closing the gap with the top six will largely depend on Dutchman Zian Flemming arriving from Fortuna Sittard for £1.7m, matching Wallace’s result, with Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton pickups on loan. Stock unimpressed after being eliminated four years ago, but Dwight Gale needs to push them up the pecking order, and Preston equally hope that Tottenham’s loan Troy Parrot can take them to the next level.

Swansea’s Harry Darling, MK Dons summer player, in a friendly against Charlton. Photograph: Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Something special is brewing in Swansea? Russell Martin, who turned to his former club the MK Dons for Harry Darling and brought Joe Allen home, did a full pre-season to hone his techniques. Matt Grimes is one of the best midfielders in the division and in Joel Piro, who made £1 million last summer, they have a talisman. Things ended badly for CRC of the last campaign, but they were animated by Michael Beal, who completed the talented core. Bristol City, top scorers outside of the top six last season, seem like a signing or two, but the arrival of Kane Wilson and Cal Naismith will improve them, while the retention of Alex Scott, Antoine Semegno and Andy Weimann gives them a shot. The middle of the table beckons Blackburnat the helm of former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson, and Coventry.

Relegation Candidates

The last few seasons have been like a slow puncture for Birmingham City, with an apathetic fan base weary of the malaise that marred the club following the appointment of Gianfranco Zola and then Harry Redknapp in 2016-17. John Eustace is the last manager since Lee Boyer was fired, but the destabilizing backdrop remains. Former Barcelona striker Maxi López is part of a consortium that claims it is close to buying a 21% stake in the club, but off-field uncertainty is hampering any plans to improve the weak squad. Reading They lived equally precariously last season – from December to May they were nervously ranked 21st above the relegation zone – and given they are under a transfer embargo, have a conditional six-point deduction, a lack of midfield options and coach Paul. Ince, who warns against hard work, it is hard to think that things will be different.

Alex Neil celebrating Sunderland’s promotion to the League One play-offs. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

Maritime changes have taken place in Cardiff as well as hull, the former failed in public attempts to lure Gareth Bale, while the latter was able to bring in Jean Michael Seri, a midfielder who was on the verge of a move to Barcelona in 2017. Alex Neil knows his stuff in the division and needs to manage Sunderland a team able to adapt to the level without problems. Wigan apparently betting that their title-winning team will solidify in the second tier and Paul Warne will be desperate to do what he has yet to do: prevent Rotherhamwho lost two key players at Sheffield Wednesday to an immediate descent. Blackpool won fans en route to 16th last season, but Neil Critchley’s replacement Michael Appleton, renominated after a 10-year hiatus, will find it hard to repeat that result.

Three young watch

Ollie Tanner, 20, Cardiff City The winger failed to negotiate terms with Tottenham in January and moved to Cardiff four months later for around £50,000 from the Isthmian League premiership Lewis. The former Arsenal youth striker, who also played for Bromley, attracted the interest of several clubs, including Brighton, but was swayed by manager Steve Morison’s openness in giving the youth a chance.

Job Bellingham, 16, Birmingham City It’s not all doom and gloom for Birmingham. The midfielder, the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Judah, made the first of three senior appearances in January and the chaos could create new opportunities. Negotiated a professional contract, which he will sign in September when he turns 17, and played for the first team throughout the pre-season.

Job Bellingham is due to sign his first professional contract in Birmingham in September. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA.

Emre Tezgel, 16, Stoke City The England under-17 striker took charge of Stoke’s under-23 team last season and while the club are not looking to put any pressure on the player most likely to be a stand-in, they acknowledge he has an outstanding talent. He became Stoke’s youngest player in January and recently signed a professional contract effective from September amid strong interest from the top flight.