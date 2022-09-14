type here...
Chair of NS shooting investigation fears budget constraints could hinder RCMP oversight

Michael McDonald is chairman of the Mass Accident Commission looking into the causes of the 2020 Nova Scotia fatal shooting. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The chairman of the investigation into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia expressed concern that budgetary constraints could deter
investigation by the watchdog agency that monitors complaints against the RCMP.

Michael McDonald asked roundtable participants in Dartmouth, North Carolina on Wednesday whether funding problems are a “blatant affront” to the independence of the RCMP’s Citizens Review and Complaint Commission.

While the oversight agency has the right to launch its own investigation, agency chairman and commissioner Michelin Lahaie confirmed that she should send a letter assuring the public safety minister of sufficient resources before launching an investigation.

McDonald asked if this raised the possibility that “police misconduct could go unaccounted for because you don’t have enough money in your budget”, then adding that it “sounds a little worrisome to me”.

Lahaie says securing sufficient funding is “a concern” and she also spoke about it in a parliamentary committee that oversees public and national security.

The online panel discussion on police accountability is part of an investigation into how to improve police performance following a mass shooting in which 22 people were killed by a gunman driving a replica patrol car on April 18-19, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 14, 2022.

