Chadian military junta and rebels sign deal, but main player is missing

Although a wide range of political parties, rebel groups and the military government are gathering in N’Djamena this month, Mr Hoynati said: “Those who have not signed the agreement can also invite themselves to the conversation, but through arms.”

Mamadou Jimtebaye, a Chadian political journalist, said that this scenario might have been true a few years ago, but it is not so now. “This is an old structure – people won’t allow it,” he said. “They want elections, and both the government and FACT understand that.”

Issa Ahmat, spokesman for FACT, said any decisions in the reconciliation talks are likely to be biased in favor of the government. But he said violence was not discussed. “We have not closed the door to dialogue,” Mr. Akhmat said in a telephone interview.

The presence of many factions in Doha – more than 50, with almost 10 of them rejecting the agreement – underlined the key role they have played in Chad since the country’s independence from France in 1960. The country’s history has been characterized by military dictatorship and repeated attempts to seize power by such groups, often operating from neighboring Libya or Sudan.

In addition to the ceasefire, the agreement signed on Monday includes a disarmament program; amnesty and safe return of the rebels outside Chad; an end to recruitment by insurgent groups; and the release of prisoners on both sides.

The Union of Resistance Forces, which tried to overthrow Mr. Deby Sr. in 2019 by sending a convoy of fighters in 50 pickup trucks from Libya but was repulsed by French airstrikes, signed the agreement. But another powerful group, the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic, rejected this promise.