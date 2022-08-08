Chadian military junta and rebels sign deal, but main player is missing

DAKAR, Senegal – Chad’s military government and more than 40 rebel groups signed a ceasefire in Qatar on Monday, paving the way for reconciliation talks later this month as the Central African nation seeks a way out of a troubled political transition.
But the signing of the agreement after five months of negotiations was marred by the absence of Chad’s most powerful armed group, which refused to join the agreement, making any prospects for a return to stability even more uncertain.
After Chad’s longtime autocratic ruler Idriss Déby died fighting insurgents last April, his son General Mahamat Idriss Déby seized power and vowed to lead the country during an 18-month transitional period.
Less than two months before the end of the transition period, Mr. Deby’s military government and the rebel factions were in Doha, Qatar, negotiating what would happen next. On Monday, after nearly five months of negotiations, they agreed to hold national reconciliation talks later this month in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, which would then pave the way for democratic elections.
But the absence of one of Chad’s main rebel groups, the Front for Change and Accord in Chad (FACT, in its French acronym), among the signatories, called into question the outcome of the upcoming negotiations. According to Chadian military authorities, Mr. Deby was killed last year while visiting troops fighting against FACTA.
On Sunday, the representative of the group said the agreement left out key demands such as the immediate release of prisoners and equality between the government and opposition groups during the upcoming reconciliation talks.
So an agreement could bring some temporary stability, but lasting peace is unlikely, said Remaji Hoinati, a Chadian political scientist from N’Djamena.
“Some protagonists have long understood that the only way to have a frank discussion in Chad is to go through an armed uprising,” said Mr. Hoynati, an analyst at the Institute for Security Studies.
Although a wide range of political parties, rebel groups and the military government are gathering in N’Djamena this month, Mr Hoynati said: “Those who have not signed the agreement can also invite themselves to the conversation, but through arms.”
Mamadou Jimtebaye, a Chadian political journalist, said that this scenario might have been true a few years ago, but it is not so now. “This is an old structure – people won’t allow it,” he said. “They want elections, and both the government and FACT understand that.”
Issa Ahmat, spokesman for FACT, said any decisions in the reconciliation talks are likely to be biased in favor of the government. But he said violence was not discussed. “We have not closed the door to dialogue,” Mr. Akhmat said in a telephone interview.
The presence of many factions in Doha – more than 50, with almost 10 of them rejecting the agreement – underlined the key role they have played in Chad since the country’s independence from France in 1960. The country’s history has been characterized by military dictatorship and repeated attempts to seize power by such groups, often operating from neighboring Libya or Sudan.
In addition to the ceasefire, the agreement signed on Monday includes a disarmament program; amnesty and safe return of the rebels outside Chad; an end to recruitment by insurgent groups; and the release of prisoners on both sides.
The Union of Resistance Forces, which tried to overthrow Mr. Deby Sr. in 2019 by sending a convoy of fighters in 50 pickup trucks from Libya but was repulsed by French airstrikes, signed the agreement. But another powerful group, the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic, rejected this promise.
Now that the transitional period is likely to exceed its 18-month deadline, Chadians are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the junta.
In May, supporters of the country’s main political opposition group, Vakit Tama, were arrested after protesting against the military government. They also denounced the French presence in the country and its support for the military leaders, echoing the growing anti-French sentiment in the former French colonies.
France has long considered Chad, a country of 17 million people, its strategic partner in the Sahel region. The headquarters of the French counter-terrorist operation Barchan has been located in N’Djamena since its launch in 2014.
But critics have pointed to France’s double standards. In Mali, she was firm with the warlords who seized power in last year’s coup, but at the same time was more accommodating to the Chadian government, even though Mr. Déby’s rise to power after his father’s death was also unconstitutional.
Human rights organizations also criticized Deby for the widespread crackdown on peaceful protests and the arrests of hundreds of members and supporters of the opposition.
“Chad’s significant military commitments in the fight against terrorism mean that the international community is quietly turning a blind eye to serious human rights violations in the country,” said Human Rights Watch Central Africa Director Lewis Mudge. wrote in April.
Chad’s troubled history has been marked by several peace agreements like the one signed on Monday, which Mr. Hoynati said have often produced limited results.
Jérôme Toubiana, an independent expert on Chad, said: “Key groups are missing, but the government’s plan may not have been for all of these groups to sign.” He continued, “Instead, they may have tried to avoid negotiations between the government on the one hand and all the groups together on the other.”
“If the government had a divide and rule strategy, then it won.”